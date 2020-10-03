MEYERSDALE – John Shuster rushed for 297 yards and four touchdowns, and teammate Aaron Willis got the hat trick scoring three different ways to lead the Windber Ramblers dominating 61-7 victory over the Meyersdale Red Raiders.
“We never play well down here, and these guys were focused tonight from the time we got off the bus,” said Windber coach Matt Grohal. “We got a lot of speed and as they say speed kills. We have a lot of guys and we are trying to spread the ball around to all of them.”
Windber took only five plays on its first possession to find pay dirt as junior quarterback Aiden Gray found a wide-open Willis from 32 yards out down the left side line putting the Ramblers up 7-0.
The Red Raiders answered with their biggest play of the night when Briar Sheets found Dylan Shilling for a 50-yard strike of their own to even the game back up at 7-all.
On the ensuing kickoff, Willis picked the ball up at his own 6-yard line and after making several Red Raiders miss, he raced the distance for the 94-yard score putting Windber back up 13-7 after the extra point failed.
After another Meyersdale drive stalled in Rambler territory, Shuster took just one play to find the end zone for his first score of the game, a 65-yard rush around the right side, and teammate Dylan Tomlinson added a two-point conversion attempt to make it 21-7 as the first quarter came to an end.
Willis added his third touchdown of the night on Windber’s first drive in the second quarter a 32-yard rush of his own putting the Rambler’s up 27-7.
Meyersdale struggled on offense the rest of the night, with their next two drives ending when Nick Dom intercepted a pair of Briar Sheets passes to give the ball back to the Windber offense.
Shuster went wild running for the rest of the quarter looking like a man possessed as time after time he would break tackles to extend plays, finding the end zone three times in the quarter with long touchdown runs from 56, 30, and the final one from 50 yards out to extend the Windber lead to 47-7 at the half.
Shuster who had 248 yards on just nine carries in the first half gave credit to the guys up front.
“We just worked hard all week at practice,” he said. “Everything was just flowing tonight and the line made big holes and I just hit them hard,” he said.
Windber gave its starters one last series to start the third quarter and it didn’t take long for them to find the end zone again.
Shuster added runs of seven and then 42 yards to push his total to 297 on the night. His teammate Ethan Brady capped off the drive with a 3-yard rush up the middle to make it a 54-7 game.
Windber’s Dalton Hileman finished off the scoring for the night at the 3:02 mark of the third quarter with a 2-yard rushing touchdown to set the final at 61-7 to move the Ramblers to 4-0 on the season and setting up a battle with unbeaten Berlin next week.
“This is something we have circled for a long time,” said coach Grohal. “If we want to get to the top of the mountain, we got to knock those guys off. Coach (Doug) Paul and his staff do a really good job over there. They have a great football team again this year, but we are not too shabby ourselves, and we are really excited for the opportunity.”
For Meyersdale’s coach Ryan Donaldson who travels to Conemaugh Valley next Saturday, the extra day of practice this week is needed.
“I think a lot of things went wrong tonight,” he said. “That is one of the fastest teams we have seen in quite a long time. We have a lot to work on. We have a lot to work on, and we are going to use that extra day to our benefit to put ourselves in a better position to win next week.”
