JENNERSTOWN – Defending Motor Mountain Masters champion, Evan Shotko, 19, of Coopersville, Michigan, dominated the event once again Sunday after Saturday’s inclement weather postponed the feature race at Jennerstown Speedway Complex.
Shotko grabbed the lead 30 laps into the race from Eddie MacDonald and never looked back, earning himself the win and the crimson red jacket. The pair finished first and second, respectively, for the second consecutive year. The runner-up finish is MacDonald’s third in a row at the Motor Mountain Masters.
The out-of-town competition and long race proved to be tough for the local drivers. Gary Wiltrout was the highest local finisher, coming home seventh. Barry Awtey suffered damage on the restart for the third stage, Jarred Barclay brought out two cautions by running out of gas twice, and Mike Sweeney had mechanical problems and did not finish.
The race was brought to a stop during the third stage when Brandan Marhefka sailed into the outside retaining wall for a hard hit in Turn 4. Marhefka was racing three-wide with Corey Casagrande and NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Garrett Smithley, formerly of Ligonier. Casagrande went underneath Smithley, made contact and sent him into Marhefka’s machine.
The pro stocks also ran on Sunday afternoon. Zane Ferrell picked up his first career win in a pro stock.
Ferrell set the fastest qualifying time and started on the front row. He quickly grabbed the lead and survived a restart after a caution when Adam Kostelnik and Chris Brink got together early in the race.
The four-cylinder division was able to complete the race on Saturday night before the rain. Skylar Berkey started on the pole and led every lap of the feature race.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.