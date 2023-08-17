BOWIE, Md. – Aaron Shortridge continued to build upon his strong month of August for Altoona on Thursday night, tossing six innings and compiling five strikeouts in a 5-2 win for the Curve over the Baysox at Prince George’s Stadium.
In his first start since his nine-inning complete game for Altoona, Shortridge allowed just two runs on seven hits without walking a batter. He gave up two runs in the bottom of the second inning on an RBI-single from Greg Cullen and a sacrifice fly by Maxwell Costes. In the month of August, Shortridge has a 1.71 ERA (4 ER / 21.0 IP.)
Altoona scored in the top of the first inning for the third game in a row when Joe Perez knocked an RBI-double off Bowie starter Ryan Long to score Matt Fraizer. The Curve added five runs in the second inning to put the game out of reach. Andres Alvarez led off the inning with his seventh home run of the season to make it a 2-0 game.
Later in the frame, Tsung-Che Cheng brought another run home on a sacrifice fly before Fraizer tripled with the bases loaded off new reliever Kade Strowd to score three runs and make it 6-0. Fraizer finished 2-for-3 with a double and a triple.
Michell Miliano tossed a scoreless seventh inning of relief before Geronimo Franzua followed with a scoreless eighth inning. Tahnaj Thomas allowed a solo home run to John Rhodes in the ninth inning before closing out the game for Altoona. The solo shot snapped an 11-inning scoreless streak for Thomas out of Altoona’s bullpen.
Altoona continues its six-game series with the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. Bowie is yet to announce a starter, with Altoona sending LHP Jackson Wolf to the mound.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.