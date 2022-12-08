LORETTO, Pa. – Aaliyah Moore rebounded a pair of her own misses. However, she came up empty on all three shots she got from point-blank range on the very first possession in Thursday’s women’s basketball game at DeGol Arena.
“I just have to settle down,” Moore said. “We’re eager to be the best we can be and we play hard. Sometimes, I think we play so hard that we need to take a deep breath and run our sets on offense. Coach tells us all the time, ‘Let’s settle (down).’ ”
It’d be understandable if the Red Flash were pressing a bit, still looking for their first win of the season. However, an inability to convert near the basket – St. Francis missed layups – left the door open for visiting Vermont to take control in a 68-48 win that left St. Francis 0-8.
“We’re getting there. We’re getting more people connected,” St. Francis coach Keila Whittington said. “We’re getting the shots that we want. Now, I just told them in the locker room, 'We’ve got to be able to make buckets.' ”
It was the fifth game this season St. Francis was held under 50 points. The Red Flash were down 20-14 midway through the second quarter, but eventually the defense gave way, enabling Vermont to pull away.
The forward tandem of Sam Miller and Moore combined for 19 points for the Red Flash. Miller’s 10 points on 5 of 8 shooting were a season high. Moore just missed her first double-double of the campaign and her season high for rebounds with nine points and 12 boards. Moore also dished out a team-high four assists.
“We’ve talked about me having a bigger offensive and defensive role as well as off the court. I have to give my teammates credit for getting me the ball inside. Then I have to be consistent making the shots. I’m going to keep trying to do my best every game,” Miller said.
“We’ve talked a lot about playing the inside-outside game, and that all starts with making a couple of buckets inside. If we can suck teams in on the 3-point line, that will leave our shooters open more.”
Point guard Filippa Goula also hit double figures for St. Francis with 10 points. Layla Laws finished with seven.
Catherine Gilwee and Emma Utterback scored 19 and 18, respectively, for Vermont (7-3), which shot 51.8%.
“They just figured it out before we did,” Whittington said.
The Red Flash got a boost from the contributions of freshmen Jade Campbell and Semaya Turner in the second half. The duo, who only played six combined games and 103 minutes coming in, combined for 10 points in 30 minutes.
“When we were really successful in that season where we went on that 11-0 streak (2020-21), we were playing 10 players,” Whittington said. “When we’ve been good here, we’ve been able to play eight to 10 players, and that’s what I’m trying to build right now.”
St. Francis trailed 36-16 at halftime, going on a 14-0 run in the final 4:18 of the second quarter. The Red Flash were just 7-for-26 shooting with 14 turnovers.
Vermont shot 69.2% in the third quarter to increase the margin to 23 at 58-35.
Vermont went up double digits for the first time with 3:23 left in the first half when Anna Olson rebounded Utterback’s free throw and laid it in to make it 26-16. Olson’s putback completed a four-point play. Utterback scored in transition after Carla Celaya picked Goula’s pocket at the other end and the Catamounts broke out.
The Catamounts led 14-10 after one quarter, although Moore pulled down eight rebounds.
St. Francis had it knotted at nine on Goula’s driving score at the 5:47 mark.
“Our first win is going to come because we play so hard,” Moore said.
