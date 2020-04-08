Since its global spread, the coronavirus has affected nearly everyone around the world in some fashion. The COVID-19 pandemic effectively ended the senior campaigns for three area collegiate student-athletes on March 13.
Dickinson’s Bryce Descavish and St. Francis’ Michelle Hildebrand, both Central Cambria graduates, had their outdoor track and field seasons wiped out. Seton Hill’s Michael Bryja, a Portage product, and his baseball teammates learned their fate after compiling a 9-4 record through their first 13 games. All three were seeking an uplifting end to their respective collegiate careers, but instead were left to reflect on previous memories gathered throughout their careers.
Although the NCAA stated all spring athletes could use this season as a redshirt to possibly extend their careers, Bryja, Descavish and Hildebrand seem pretty content with their prior commitments.
‘Upset’
On March 13, Descavish was in the process of transitioning from indoor to outdoor training. The news threw the distance runner for a loop at first.
“Initially, I was shocked with the news of the postponement,” said Descavish, the 2016 Centennial Conference Rookie of the Year in cross country. “As the situation developed more, I sort of guessed that continuing the season would be unlikely. With this thought, I was able to prepare myself for the eventual cancellation a little. Our indoor season had just concluded, and this came a little before the beginning of outdoor competition. While I was upset that I would not be able to continue competing along with my teammates, I was happy that a decision was made with others’ health in mind.”
After persevering through injuries during the indoor campaign, Descavish had his sights set on finishing the outdoor season on a high note.
“I was extremely excited to compete in my final season and conclude my career in a satisfying way,” the two-time NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships qualifier in the 5,000-meter race said. “I had been injured for the end of the cross country season and most of indoor, so I was happy to have an opportunity to have a healthy return to competition. I concluded the indoor season running a race with an injury. I was uncertain that I was going to race at the time. Knowing how the situation developed, I am glad I was able to have one last opportunity to compete.”
Twice named as the Dickinson men’s cross country Most Valuable Runner, Descavish is set to move onto graduate school.
“I think that this will be the end of my collegiate career, though I hope to continue competing throughout my life,” he said. “I am a biochemistry and molecular biology major and after graduation, I plan to go to graduate school for physical therapy or dentistry. A positive of this situation is that it has given me more time to sort out my post-grad plans.”
Descavish, who took sixth in the 2015 PIAA Class AA cross country championships, holds the third-best time for the 5,000m (14:24.79) and fourth-best time for the 10,000m (30:39.61) outdoor races in school history. He was a four-time selection to the Mideast Region academic team in cross country, while being named to the Centennial Conference Academic Honor Roll three times.
“When I look back at the entirety of my career, I can’t think of many regrets that I have,” he said. “I’m happy with how my career went at Dickinson. I made a lot of connections with teammates and competitors, and it helped me grow as both and athlete and a person. However, I think that an aspect of running is that there always feels like there is unfinished business. I certainly didn’t accomplish all of the goals that I had, but the process of improving to move toward those goals was a reward itself.”
While all classes are online now, Descavish, who earned District 6 Class AA gold medals in the 1600 and 3200 during his junior and senior years, still finds time to train more out of desire than habit.
“While ending my collegiate career with cancellation is disappointing, it doesn’t reduce my passion for the sport or affect my post-collegiate running plans,” the four-time PIAA qualifier who earned third- (2016) and fourth-place (2015) medals in the 3200 said. “I plan on continuing to run, improve and compete. “Once the situation settles down, I plan on racing a few road races and trying out a marathon. I would also like to share the experiences I’ve had and potentially coach other athletes in the future.”
‘Caught me by surprise’
St. Francis’ outdoor slate was to begin March 20 in North Carolina. With Hildebrand’s forte of throwing the javelin as an outdoor-only event, she was taken aback by the announcement.
“Shock. I think that’s the only word to describe how I felt when I heard that the season had been postponed,” she said. “Up until that point nothing was really talked about, so the news caught me by surprise. I had some hope that we would be back, but as the news kept coming and the events unfolded, I was expecting the cancellation to be well on its way. It really didn’t hit me, though, until the NEC (Northeast Conference) posted their announcement. With this happening after I didn’t have the showing I wanted at the indoor conference championships due to an injury, it hit hard.”
With an elevated level of motivation, Hildebrand was primed for a strong campaign.
“This year my coursework was lighter than the past, so I was finally able to put everything into throwing and developing myself,” the nursing major said. “Javelin is my main event, so the outdoor season was something I had been looking for since the previous season had ended. Our team and throws squad has developed a bond so different from what we have had in seasons past that the excitement we held for this season was unmatched. I had no doubt my team would take the NEC title this year. I think with the potential this team held, this situation definitely hurts even more. Not being able to show that is one of the hardest parts.”
After finishing fifth at the 2016 PIAA Class AA championships in javelin, Hildebrand made her mark on the Red Flash squad. She came in second at the NEC championships as a freshman and sophomore in javelin. She took home first place last spring at the NEC outdoor championships.
She remains unclear if she will compete in track and field again with the additional year of spring eligibility.
“I’m not sure if this will be the end of my career,” Hildebrand said. “I have accepted a position at West Virginia University Ruby Memorial Hospital as a registered nurse upon passing my boards, where I will pursue my master’s degree. The fact that I’m unable to return next season to this university to use my last semester of eligibility is a hit in the heart. I find it hard to find myself competing without this team, but I’m glad there is the option and opportunity.”
Hildebrand racked up 15 varsity letters in basketball, soccer, softball and track and field at Central Cambria. She reflected on her time at St. Francis solely fixated on track and field.
“I think I’ve done all that I could with my time here at St. Francis,” she said. “Focusing on one sport was a challenge but solely looking at numbers, I have made leaps and bounds of progress that I could have never anticipated. Although I didn’t get my chance to go after the school record again, I like to think I did everything I could for my team and made them proud.
"Track is so different because in your event you’re an individual and your results depend solely on what you do. However, I would be nowhere near where I am today without my teammates pushing me at every practice and cheering for me during every throw. Every performance affects your team, and I never wanted to let them down.”
Hildebrand is also treasurer of the St. Francis student nursing organization and president of Phi Delta Kappa.
‘A roller coaster’
The Griffins were off to a strong start in 2020. On March 2, Seton Hill traveled to No. 5 Tampa and defeated the defending Division II national champions 5-4. However, the impending decision took its toll on the Seton Hill squad.
“Initially, I didn’t know what to think or how to feel,” said Bryja, a member of the 2016 and 2017 Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors AAABA Tournament runner-up teams. “Once the NBA decided to suspend their season, I assumed that the other pro sports leagues and NCAA were next. We had an afternoon practice on Thursday (March 12) before a weekend series. During practice, the atmosphere and vibe was different. Early Friday morning, the PSAC (Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference) made the decision to cancel the remainder of the season.”
After missing the 2016 and 2017 seasons due to injury, Bryja was anticipating a strong fifth season.
“After experiencing setbacks with injuries throughout my college career, I was extremely excited for one last season with my teammates,” he said. “The news definitely hurt. It took a couple of days before it finally hit me. With the season coming to an abrupt end, we were unable to achieve our goals and show people how special this team was. My heart breaks for every senior who was unable to finish their career the right way, especially my senior teammates.”
Bryja, an all-state basketball player and three-sport standout at Portage, and his teammates encountered extreme ebbs and flows in a span of two months.
In January, a freshman member of the team passed away due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
“From losing a teammate to losing a season, the Seton Hill baseball program experienced devastating challenges in 2020,” Bryja said. “These past few months have taught me the true lesson of living every day like it is your last. In the end, there are more important things in life than baseball.”
Even with an extra year of eligibility, Bryja’s baseball career has concluded. Bryja earned a degree in business administration with specializations in human resources and marketing last year. This May, he is on track to pick up his Master of Business Administration in healthcare administration.
Once the COVID-19 is resolved, he plans on moving in with his older brother, Jake, to Raleigh, North Carolina, to continue his job search.
Bryja’s best season came in 2018, when he produced a 1.69 ERA in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
He picked up a victory in the PSAC Tournament championship game and hurled a five-hit shutout piling up five strikeouts against Millersville in the Atlantic Regional. The right-hander finished with a 3.38 career ERA in 82 2/3 frames.
“These past five years have been a roller coaster,” Bryja recalled. “There have been plenty of highs and plenty of lows. Despite my career being filled with injuries, I wouldn’t trade my time at Seton Hill for anything. I will cherish these memories and friendships for the rest of my life. I have learned many life lessons and have experienced positive self-growth. I want to thank my parents, family, friends, teammates and coaches for believing in me and supporting me every step of the way. All in all, I am blessed and thankful for the opportunity to have played at Seton Hill University.”
Commented
