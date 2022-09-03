JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Conemaugh Township erased an early deficit Saturday afternoon at Conemaugh Valley thanks to a diverse offensive attack, and the Indians’ defense subsequently withstood a second-half challenge by the Blue Jays to come away with a 28-12 WestPAC victory at Thomas Yewcic Stadium.
The Indians (2-0) got solid performances from quarterback Tanner Shirley, wide receiver Ethan Black and the versatile Jon Updyke, whom all provided big plays at key moments. Conemaugh Township’s defense also stopped the Blue Jays (0-2) twice in the red zone, despite Conemaugh Valley controlling the ball for much of the third and fourth quarters.
“That was a very tough Conemaugh Valley team, and a tough Saturday game in the heat,” Conemaugh Township coach Tony Penna Jr. said. “We were able to make some plays, and Tanner was in complete control.”
Shirley completed 11 of 15 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns, with Black catching 10 passes for 111 yards and a score.
“We executed our game plan on offense,” Shirley said. “It makes my job easy when I can hand the ball off, or know that someone will always be open.”
Shirley was playing with a little extra motivation, as his grandfather, former Shade football coach John Haines, passed away on Friday.
“I remember in sixth grade, he’d take me to every practice,” Shirley said. “He taught me how to throw the ball, so this one meant a little more.”
The Blue Jays gained all but 28 of their 260 total yards on the ground, led by junior running back Eli Darr. Darr finished with a game-high 162 yards on 27 carries and two touchdowns.
“Our line stepped up,” Conemaugh Valley coach Matt Kent said. "I’m proud of our kids and the effort they put up.
“I have nothing but respect for Coach Penna and what he does, they definitely make it hard to prepare for. We had a couple of breakdowns and a couple of penalties where we shot ourselves in the foot, and could have made it a better game.”
The Blue Jays started strong on their initial possession, driving 84 yards on nine plays. Adam Jasper hit Noah Hendershot for a 28-yard gain to set up Darr’s 32-yard touchdown run that made it 6-0 at the 5:04 mark.
It took just three plays for the Indians to answer on the ensuing series as Shirley connected with Black on a 60-yard scoring pass. Kyler Mauzy’s extra-point kick put Conemaugh Township up by one.
Following an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that wiped out a huge Blue Jay run deep into Conemaugh Township territory, a shanked punt set the Indians in great field position at the Conemaugh Valley 31.
Updyke then took some snaps at quarterback. After he found Black for a 19-yard completion, he powered into the end zone on a 1-yard sneak to extend the Indians lead to 14-6 early in the second quarter.
Late in the half, a 30-yard Shirley scramble gave Conemaugh Township a first-and-goal at the 6. On the next play, a high snap resulted in a 13-yard loss. However, Shirley got that back with a 16-yard toss to Mauzy, and after Updyke was stopped short of the goal line on third down, he took it in on fourth-and-goal to make it 21-6 at the 1:19 mark.
The Blue Jays managed to threaten before the break, as runs of 15 and 10 yards by Darr helped move the ball to the Indians 18, but Hendershot was stopped short of the sticks as time ran out.
Conemaugh Valley proceeded to hold the ball for 20 of 22 offensive plays in the third quarter. A nice 15-play drive that covered 69 yards and produced five first downs over eight and a half minutes was capped off by Darr’s 1-yard score at the 3:28 mark, but the conversion attempt failed.
On the ensuing series, Shirley’s short pass was caught by Updyke in the flat, and he subsequently blew past several defenders en route to a 64-yard touchdown that made it 28-12 at the 2:39 mark.
The Blue Jays answered with another ball-control drive that lasted over seven minutes and went 75 yards, but their chance to make it a one-possession game came up short when Jasper’s fourth-and-goal pass from the five fell incomplete.
The Indians will travel to Claysburg-Kimmel on Friday night, and the Blue Jays will be at Windber.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.