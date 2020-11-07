DAVIDSVILLE – A solid outing by sophomore quarterback Tanner Shirley and an opportunistic defense that forced six turnovers helped Conemaugh Township finish its season on a high note Friday night with a 30-0 victory over visiting North Star.
“We wanted to establish the run, but they took it away so we threw the ball tonight,” said Conemaugh Township coach Tony Penna Jr.
Shirley answered the call by completing 17 of 23 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns for the Indians (5-3).
“Tanner was sharp, and our receivers ran some nice routes,” Penna said.
“Our line was strong up front and my receivers were getting open,” said Shirley, who surpassed the 1,000-yard passing mark for the season. “We played good as a team and really bounced back after losing to Northern Bedford in the playoffs.”
Numerous splash plays on defense set the table for the Indian offense, as Conemaugh Township forced four fumbles and picked off two passes, with five of those takeaways leading to scores.
“I can’t say enough about our defense” said Penna. “They (North Star) have some good athletes. Our defense bent but didn’t break and we were able to make plays.”
The Cougars, who concluded a 2-7 campaign, were limited to 156 total yards.
“We had issues holding onto the ball tonight,” said North Star coach Bob Landis. “We showed glimpses of moving the ball, but made too many mistakes. You’re not going to win many games with six turnovers.”
The first of those many costly Cougar miscues came on what looked like a promising opening drive. After Connor Yoder hit Carter Weible for a 33-yard gain into Conemaugh Township territory, Yoder was subsequently picked off by Bradley Robinson at the Indians’ 39.
Two plays after Shirley found Jackson Byer for a 12-yard gain and a first down, Seth Rosey broke loose for a 44-yard touchdown run to put Township on the board. A.J. Smolen’s extra point made it 7-0 at the 7:27 mark.
A botched punt snap on the Cougars’ ensuing series was recovered by Conemaugh Township at the North Star 20. The Indians capitalized on the short field when three plays later Shirley connected with Byer over the middle for a 15-yard score.
In the second quarter, Conemaugh Township’s Tyler Poznanski recovered a muffed punt return at the Cougar 12 to give the Indians another golden opportunity. However, the North Star defense rose to the occasion and held Conemaugh Township out of the end zone.
Smolen then nailed a 32-yard field goal that opened up a 17-0 advantage for the Indians.
Another defensive stand by the Cougars in the final minute of the half stuffed the Indians at the North Star 1, but that momentum swung back to the Indians to open the third quarter.
Conemaugh Township’s defense returned the favor with a takeaway on the initial possession of the second half with Tommy Shaffer’s 38-yard interception return to the Cougar 18.
North Star’s defense looked to be on the verge of another goal-line stand after a third-down sack of Shirley put the Indians into a fourth-and-goal situation at the 11. However, Shirley then drilled his second touchdown pass of the night to Poznanski, who made a leaping grab in the back of the end zone over a Cougar defender to make it 23-0 at the 7:43 mark.
After a Yoder fumble at the Indian 10 later in the third, Conemaugh Township engineered a 90-yard drive to finish the scoring. Shirley connected with Poznanski on completions of 20 and 47 yards to set up Rosey’s 2-yard touchdown run.
Poznanski finished with seven receptions for 125 yards, while Rosey ran for a team-leading 67 yards on 16 carries.
Both coaches looked to take away positives from the tumultuous season.
“I’m proud of the effort of our guys tonight and all year,” Landis said. “We laid the foundation for the program going forward.”
“I’m proud of our team and my coaches,” Penna said. “We faced a lot of adversity, but finished the season strong.”
