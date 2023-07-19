HAGERSTOWN, Md. – Sherry's Bulldogs won four straight games to claim the East Zone Tournament championship on Sunday and earn a spot in the upcoming Pony-13 World Series in Modesto, California.
After falling 8-2 to Hagerstown in the tournament opener, Sherry's Bulldogs compiled victories over Morgantown (23-3), city league rival Mainline Pharmacy (13-9) and Hagerstown twice (8-3 both games) on Sunday to advance.
"Our players really showcased their strength at the plate by being patient," Sherry's Bulldogs manager John Bennett said. "In order to score runs, you have to hit, and the boys did. J.D. Brouse, Collin Dunn, Garret Reese and Cole Lucas were home run hitters for us over the weekend.
"Another key component of our success was our solid defense in the field. Making double plays and striking out batters with the bases loaded saved runs from scoring. Finally, our pitching was key to work us through the five games. Every one of these boys contributed this weekend. They all had jobs to do, and they showed up when we needed them."
The team is sponsored by Sherry's Cleaning Services (Sherry Merkel).
Other members of the squad that prevailed in Hagerstown include Connor Bennett, Jake Fisher, Ethan Holtz, A.J. Leap and Dylan Wyandt. Bryce Conn, Reed Conn, Lucas and Reese are pick-up players from the league. Kyron Fields, Jake Regan, Lucas Shuniak, Landen Valente and Luke Wesner were members of the regular-season team. John Brouse, Dan Conn and Ray Wyandt are assistant coaches.
Sherry's Bulldogs will play Covina, California at 1 p.m. Friday. Monterrey, Mexico and Guaynabo, Puerto Rico are the other two teams in the Bulldogs' side of the four-team bracket. The other squads in the eight-team field are Bal Passi, California; Sylmar, California; Houston, Texas; and Sydney, Australia. The title game is scheduled for Monday.
