The PIAA may reduce the number of weight classes for next season after all.
The group’s wrestling steering committee announced Wednesday that it has approved a proposal to reduce the number of weight classes by one to 13 for the 2020-21 season. The move, which eliminates one of the heaviest weights but keeps most of the others unchanged, is scheduled to be voted on by the PIAA Board of Directors in May.
The steering committee’s proposal comes a day after the National Federation of High Schools opted not to make any changes to the weights, and many in the wrestling community believed Pennsylvania would follow suit. Instead, the Keystone State, which has some of the best wrestlers in the nation, might go about it alone.
“I’ve been on the steering committee for three years, and it’s been a topic of discussion for all three years,” said North Star High School Principal Thaddeus Kiesnowski, who also serves as the District 5 wrestling chairman. “At the end of last year, the steering committee was in agreement that if the federation didn’t do something, we’d like to do something on a trial basis. I think there’s a lot of support across all districts.”
The weight classes proposed by the steering committee are: 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 172, 189, 215, 285. That’s the same as the NFHS weights through 160, but differs in the upper weights, which include 170, 182, 195 and 220. The upper weights in the PIAA proposal are very similar to those used from 2003 to 2011.
Last year, the PIAA suggested dropping from 14 to 12 weights, with the lowest weight at 110 pounds. That proposal was roundly criticized, in part because wrestling has traditionally offered opportunities to smaller athletes. Proponents also point out that the 106-pound weight class allows talented wrestlers to compete as freshmen before moving up in weight as they grow older. Wrestling journalist Willie Saylor tweeted last week that 51% of NCAA champions from the past decade wrestled the lightest weight at some point during their high school careers.
“I’m really excited that they kept 106. I thought that was necessary,” said North Star coach Tim Rosa, whose Cougars had several strong lightweights last season, including Nathan Pelesky, who reached the state tournament at 106. “I think that’s something, statewide, coaches were pushing for. I think it really helps those freshmen. There’s loads of talent in 106 and 113.”
The move to cut one or more weight classes was prompted by an increase in the number of matches forfeited in dual meets. According to statistics published by PA-wrestling.com, the 106-pound weight class was forfeited in more than half of the duals wrestled by Pennsylvania teams, and 113 was forfeited nearly 45% of the time. The heaviest three weight classes each were forfeited in more than a third of dual meets.
“I think the move to reduce weights, it had to happen,” said Pat Berzonski, who represents District 5 in the Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Association. “It’s not good when you read the newspaper and there are five forfeits and two weights with no match. It’s not good for our sport. It’s not good advertising.”
Berzonski sees both sides of the argument, as he’s a teacher and former head coach at Conemaugh Township, which has struggled to fill weight classes for the past decade, and serves as an assistant coach at Chestnut Ridge, a powerhouse that often has two or three wrestlers in most weight classes.
“The PIAA was not going to stay at 14 weights, simply because you’re looking at framing a sport where in some places people are driving longer to get to the dual than they are sitting to watch the match – and that could include junior high and varsity,” Berzonski said.
Paul Myers is not in favor of the move, even though it could benefit Bishop McCort Catholic, which he coaches. Myers also serves as tournament director for the Panther Holiday Classic tournament at Mount Aloysius and the Mid-Winter Mayhem event at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Both of those tournaments draw teams from outside of Pennsylvania, and coaches may be more reluctant to come to the Keystone State if they have to leave one of their starters at home.
“As a coach that doesn’t have great numbers, eliminating one class and six points would be beneficial, but I don’t like it because I don’t think there’s any benefit aside from teams like mine,” Myers said. “Yeah, it’s good for me, but six points doesn’t make a match with a team like mine against a Ridge, or a Westmont or a Forest Hills.”
He said the Mid-Winter Mayhem tournament had three non-PIAA teams last year and he expects that to double this season. The Panther Holiday Classic had five non-PIAA teams a year ago, including one from Colorado.
“I think it’s going to hurt getting strong teams from out of state,” said Myers, who would be more receptive if the NFHS had proposed the weights. “Me personally, I don’t see any type of benefit for anybody, whether you’re a tournament director, a coach, a fan. If you can’t field a full lineup, then you’re not going to compete at a high level anyway.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.