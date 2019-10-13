There aren’t many who figured that the Pittsburgh Steelers would be on their third starting quarterback by Week 6. After all, Ben Roethlisberger has made the real estate behind his centers his personal domain, save for a few vacations due to injury, rest or suspension.
A season-ending elbow injury cut down Roethlisberger in Week 2.
Enter Mason Rudolph. In three starts plus the relief appearance for Roethlisberger against the Seahawks, he had passed for 646 yards and seven touchdowns against two interceptions. All while showing the ability to extend plays like a younger Roethlisberger.
With the Steelers seemingly showing more trust in letting Rudolph open the field in their win over the Bengals and then against the Ravens this past week, things were looking up for a young offense that hadn’t located much in the way of consistent traction.
Earl Thomas’ knockout blow during the third quarter derailed that progress as Rudolph suffered a concussion from one of the scariest and sobering moments in Heinz Field’s history.
Now all hopes lay on the arm of Devlin Hodges, who filled in adequately after the Rudolph injury as Pittsburgh eventually lost to Baltimore in overtime, sending the Steelers to a 1-4 mark.
Hodges, who passed for 68 yards and rushed for another 20, has a championship pedigree away from football thanks to his 2009 World Junior Duck Calling championship. Within the confines of football ability, he’s quite the accomplished gunslinger, passing for an FCS career record of 14,584 career yards while at Samford.
While he went undrafted, Hodges, nicknamed “Duck” by many and “Duck Dynasty” by Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, made the most of the Steelers’ invitation to training camp.
He didn’t make the initial 53-man roster, but Roethlisberger’s injury opened the door for a return to the organization as the Steelers prepared for Week 3’s game at San Francisco.
By Week 6, he’s a starting quarterback in the NFL going under center in a primetime game on the road.
Not that Tomlin is sweating giving the 6-foot-1 signal caller his first start in that type of atmosphere.
“He has an awareness and savvy, or moxie, about him that is beyond his experience,” Tomlin said. “It was evident in Latrobe. He carried it in the preseason stadiums and now he has given us a little insight that he is capable of carrying it in the regular season stadiums.”
It’s all just part of the process that Hodges never lost faith in, despite a few Hollywood- or Kennywood-like twists and turns.
“I tell everyone I think it fits who I am,” Hodges said “I never once didn’t think I would be here or could be here. It is crazy, especially to be gone Week 1 and then coming back on the practice squad. Some of the guys on the team were like, ‘It felt like you were gone forever.’ But then Ben going down and being brought up and Mason getting the concussion last week and getting thrown in.
“It is just crazy. It is a crazy process. Even from the beginning, coming here on like a tryout. I told some people before that if five years from now or 10 years, if I am still playing in the NFL, this whole kind of story just fit who I am.
“It just shows that hard work and confidence in yourself and belief in yourself, you can accomplish your dreams.”
The confidence was on display quite a bit while running Samford’s air raid offense for four seasons, attempting 1,896 career passes while helping the Bulldogs reach the FCS postseason in 2016 and 2017 while also receiving the 2018 Walter Payton Award (awarded to the FCS’ most outstanding player).
“‘Duck’ has a unique personality, probably built for the position,” Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said. “Just knowing a little bit about his history where he played football, he’s no stranger to the forward pass. He likes to throw the ball and I don’t think he’s ever met a pass he doesn’t like.”
