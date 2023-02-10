The Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is a rare matchup of the top two teams from the regular season. Both teams won 14 games and were the top seeds with their 28 regular-season wins tied for the second most in Super Bowl history. The Eagles are playing in their fourth Super Bowl in franchise history and looking for their second win following one five years ago. The Chiefs are playing in their third Super Bowl in four seasons and looking to win their third overall.