Super Bowl 57 kicks off 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Glendale, Arizona, but those with working gaming consoles and computers have already played out the impending matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs thousands of times in the past two weeks.
Consider these two simulations, one using “Madden NFL 23” from development Goliath EA Sports on the PlayStation 5 and other using “Pro Strategy Football” – an independent game brought to fans by Kerry Batts and Pro Strategy Games – played on an HP Omen gaming laptop.
Most gamers in the know already know the Madden NFL series, but for those not familiar with “Pro Strategy Football,” it’s a simulation game available on Windows and Mac computers through the Steam app. While the game doesn’t come out of the box with NFL rosters and imagery, it can be easily modded with a wealth of resources available online. It’s a retro-tinged game for those with the sharpest football brains and not the fastest thumbs, as players only call the plays and defensive sets before the game handles the actual action on the field.
These simulations were conducted on Friday afternoon as CPU-vs.-CPU contests, meaning that I held zero influence over the proceedings once the games kicked off. Witnesses to the games in my home office were my oldest cat, T.J., a 5-year-old female calico, and the middle cat, Juice, a 4-year-old male ginger tabby. The youngest cat, Ginny, a 2-year-old female dilute tortie, was sleeping off a catnip high from new toys purchased earlier in the day.
The teams split the simulations, with the Chiefs winning their game with late heroics as they had done in their playoff wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals.
The Eagles claimed their simulation victory with a dominating effort, suffocating the Kansas City offense with a methodical offensive attack; as they had done in wins over the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers.
The results in the hereafter of this column are strictly for entertainment purposes and should not be interpreted as Gospel for those placing wagers on Sunday’s game.
• “Madden NFL 23” simulation – Chiefs 34, Eagles 27: Kansas City survived allowing two defensive touchdowns over the span of four snaps during the third quarter, while stuffing a Philadelphia goal-line push inside the two-minute warning to hoist the Lombard Trophy for the second time in four seasons.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was robotic, going 39 of 42 for 407 yards and two touchdowns, but it was a tackle at the 1-yard line by Kansas City’s Frank Clark on the Eagles’ Miles Sanders that preserved the victory.
Trailing 27-20 going into the fourth, Kansas City knotted the score on a 1-yard dive from Isiah Pacheco with 12:57 remaining. On their next drive, the Chiefs went ahead when Pacheco powered in from 3 yards away.
The Eagles’ reply drive opened with a bang on a 28-yard scramble by Jalen Hurts, who then deferred to Sanders to pick up 35 of the next 42 yards over the next seven plays.
Sanders, who rushed for 97 yards, needed one more yard to save Philadelphia’s Super Bowl dreams.
Philadelphia, trailing 13-6 after the first half, seemingly took control during a wild third quarter where the Chiefs offense turned the ball over twice, both resulting in immediate Eagles touchdowns. Former Pitt product Avonte Maddox stepped in front of a pass intended for former Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, returning it 45 yards to tie the game at 13. On the Chiefs’ next drive, Josh Sweat pulled down Mahomes and stripped the ball from him, leaving it on the ground for Hasson Reddick’s 49-yard fumble return.
(Gamer’s note: If that scenario plays out on Sunday, it may break social media)
The teams traded touchdowns from there as Mahomes found Smith-Schuster from 22 yards away to tie it at 20, roughly two minutes before a swift Eagles drive ended in Sanders’ 1-yard plunge.
Mahomes relied on Smith-Schuster (10 catches for 164 yards) and Travis Kelce (13 receptions for 143 yards) to help move the chains throughout the game, as the Chiefs racked up 30 first downs while holding the ball for almost 40 minutes. Pacheco rushed for 99 yards on 11 carries with a 28-yard sprint following the goal-line stand sealing the win.
Hurts was 17 of 22 for 177 yards, with A.J. Brown hauling in six passes for 113 yards.
• “Pro Strategy Football” simulation – Eagles 31, Chiefs 14: Philadelphia turned two second-half turnovers into eventual touchdowns, and Miles Sanders overcame a series of nagging first-half injuries to win MVP honors in a runaway win over Kansas City.
Sanders rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns, while also passing for 10 yards to set up a second-quarter strike as the Eagles turned an early defensive showcase into a romp. Philadelphia only passed for 104 yards, but hammered to 226 yards on the ground – 156 of them in the second half – to secure its second Super Bowl title in six seasons.
Philadelphia, which led 10-6 at halftime, scored 21 straight points in the second half, starting with Jalen Hurts’ 1-yard run with 4:34 left in the third.
A fumble at the Chiefs’ 12 two possessions later led to the first of Sanders’ two scores as the Penn State product plunged in from 3 yards out. Another Patrick Mahomes fumble, this one on the Kansas City 22, preceded the knockout blow with Sanders burrowing in from 2 yards away to make it 31-6 with 1:54 remaining.
Mahomes and Travis Kelce hooked up on a 12-yard strike in garbage time to set the final.
The Kansas City gunslinger was held in check, passing for only 176 yards while also taking four sacks from a relentless Eagles pass rush.
Hurts passed for 96 yards and rushed for 65 as the Eagles ran 69 plays and ate exactly 39 minutes of the game clock.
A pair of Chiefs third-down conversions during the first half were wiped out by penalties, forcing the AFC champions to settle for a pair of Harrison Butker field goals.
Shawn Curtis is a sports reporter and copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
