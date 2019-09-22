Some will see the price that the Pittsburgh Steelers paid to rescue … I mean, acquire, Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Miami Dolphins as too steep.
After all, first-round picks don’t grow on trees and the Steelers are left without a whole lot to do during the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.
As news filtered out on Monday that Pittsburgh had won a developing derby to snag the defensive back from the Dolphins, two camps were already developing: Those who were genuinely excited to see the Steelers upgrade a secondary that could desperately use Fitzpatrick’s skill set, and those who wanted to guard that first-round pick with their lives in anticipation that the bottom falls out on the Steelers in 2019.
After all, Pittsburgh is 0-2 and without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who suffered an elbow injury and will miss the remainder of the season while needing surgery; and safety Sean Davis, who was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday.
Even with Mason Rudolph’s adequate second half performance in a 28-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, optimistic forecasts may have been hard to find when trying to handicap the Steelers’ remaining 14 games.
Plus sending away a first-round pick – along with a fifth-rounder next year and their sixth-round selection in 2021 – during the season is very unlike the franchise, which has been historically known to be a bit miserly with its draft capital.
Bringing Fitzpatrick to the Steel City this week told the world a few things:
• Without a first-round pick in 2020, the Steelers won’t be tanking in 2019.
• A new aggression is emerging from the front office when trying to build a young defensive core, that already includes linebackers T.J. Watt and Devin Bush. After all, the Steelers jumped 10 spots in April’s NFL draft to take Bush at No. 10 overall.
• Instead of taking a risk on a defensive back in a future draft, the Steelers went for a proven player that they had coveted during the draft process in 2018 when the Dolphins took Fitzpatrick 11th overall.
The Steelers instead selected Virginia Tech safety Terrell Edmunds at the No. 28 spot.
That didn’t mean that Pittsburgh had given up on the dream of reuniting with Fitzpatrick, they just might have been surprised that they were able to do so in Fitzpatrick’s second season.
“We really studied Minkah really closely in the process leading up to the draft,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. "It was no secret that we were in the market for a high-end safety. In fact, we ended up drafting Edmunds later in the round. We did our due diligence. We looked at Minkah. We knew it was somewhat of a pipe dream because of his global positioning in the draft.”
As for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, where Fitzpatrick will have had three practices to fit into the Steelers’ overall scheme and also for the Week 3 game plan, the mission is to keep the second-year Alabama product as relaxed in his new surroundings as possible.
“He’s going to help us,” defensive coordinator Keith Butler said. “Is he going to help us Sunday? We’ll see if he can or not. Obviously, we’re going to make sure that he’s comfortable in what we plan and he’s not going to have to do a lot of thinking and stuff like that.”
In the NFL’s current form, where hybrid players thrive on both sides of the ball, Fitzpatrick has played safety, cornerback and even linebacker for the Dolphins, hinging on the look they’d present on a given snap. That flexibility isn’t lost on Butler, even as Fitzpatrick may find himself fastened to a safety position as he learns Pittsburgh’s defensive playbook.
“He’s going to be valuable to us in a lot of different ways, and our safeties have had to move around a little bit and play some different positions for us,” Butler said. “He’ll do the same for us. But right now, we just want to make it simple for him and keep it simple for him and let him pin his ears back and play some football.”
That’s not to say that Fitzpatrick is going to be cemented to that safety spot.
“At some point, it’s going to be an asset to us,” Tomlin said of Fitzpatrick’s versatility. “But obviously in the short term, we’re not going to move him around a great deal. This first time out we’re going to anchor him down and allow him to focus on one position and put him in the very best position to be a positive contributor to our efforts this weekend that way. Really excited about the acquisition.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.