In his first six professional starts, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph hasn’t set the world ablaze with the prolific gunslinging style that he came to be known for while at Oklahoma State.
The Steelers’ philosophy appeared to be to ease Rudolph into the system while allowing him to function at an efficient – albeit not a flashy – pace.
So far, it’s led to a 4-1 record in the five starts that Rudolph has finished since an elbow injury sidelined incumbent quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for the season.
When criticizing Rudolph’s production, it is fair to point toward his penchant for relying on checkdowns and often times keeping passes to within 5 yards of the line of scrimmage, though according to the charts on the NFL’s NextGen Stats website, those clusters are starting to thin out.
In Sunday’s win over the Rams, Rudolph passed for 242 yards and a touchdown, giving him at least one touchdown pass in each of his first seven appearances.
His passer rating of 93.0 isn’t exactly jaw-dropping, but it is 19th in the NFL, putting him ahead of the Chargers’ Philip Rivers (90.6) and the Rams’ Jared Goff (82.7) and just a tick behind New England’s Tom Brady (93.1).
As Rudolph adjusts to the speed of the NFL, he just may become the quarterback that the Steelers envisioned when they picked him in the third round of the 2018 draft.
That speed and comfort level might be rising for the 24-year-old signal caller … And a host of young players answering the call as some of Pittsburgh’s offensive mainstays have missed time in recent weeks.
“I think with every game, with every rep you get more comfortable,” Rudolph said. “Experience is the best teacher. That is where we are.
“There are a lot of guys that are hungry to get every rep they can.
“Guys in the receiver group, guys that are stepping up for us like Tony (Brooks-James) in the running game. It is a collective group.”
Back to the victory over the Rams on Sunday, Rudolph was 22 of 38 with a touchdown to fellow Oklahoma State product James Washington for the afternoon’s only offensive touchdown.
Rudolph’s best moments may have arrived on a crucial Pittsburgh drive during the fourth quarter where he went 6 of 7 for 72 yards with a 6-yard pass on a fourth-and-1 snap at the Steelers’ 34 picking up one of the three first downs secured by Pittsburgh on the drive.
It led to some chatter about his improved decision-making since taking over the starting job in Week 3 and returning after missing approximately 11/2 games thanks to a concussion suffered on Oct. 6 against the Ravens.
“I think it was his best game of consistently making decisions and putting the ball in proper spots,” Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said. “So that led to opportunities down the field and did a nice job with it. Put balls in places where we could catch them.”
With the confidence in Rudolph growing, more chances to take shots down the field may be his reward if the opportunities are right.
It’s still coming down to trust in the quarterback, which has also been trending upward.
“I think you have to build trust by your performance, by your play and your handling of situational football,” Rudolph said.
“Just the communication factor.
“I am trying to do a better job every week and get a new problem. Coach (Tomlin) talks about that a lot, try to find a new problem, eliminate the old ones and don’t let them keep rearing their heads.”
One of the biggest problems plaguing the Steelers offense has been consistency. While Pittsburgh has won four straight and five of its past six, most wins have come thanks to a dominating defensive effort while the offense – which has been a piecemeal group more often than not – has yet to show the explosiveness that it has in previous years with departed or injured personnel at the forefront.
In nine games this season, Pittsburgh has topped out at 27 points – in wins over the hapless Bengals and the then-winless Dolphins. In 2018, with Roethlisberger under center and Antonio Brown as the team’s top receiver, Pittsburgh cleared 28 or more points eight times with a 5-3 mark in those games.
Then again, shootouts were the order of the day more often as Pittsburgh struggled to find defensive consistency in 2018.
“Obviously, we want to score more points when we get the ball in plus territory and turn those drives into seven points,” Rudolph said. “So, that is still a work in progress, and I think we are all trying to move forward.
“I think our offense is getting really close to where we want to be.”
Regardless of the production, Rudolph seems to have latched on to the Steelers’ approach of winning football games and not press conferences.
“We are still scratching and clawing to make this thing happen and to keep winning games and keep stacking victories and let the chips fall where they may,” Rudolph said.
“We are not in the position where we can take anyone lightly and we are looking forward to every opportunity we get, every practice we get, every meeting is crucial for the development of this team and this offense with the moving parts we’ve had. We want to take advantage of it and come ready to play Thursday.”
