At this time during the 2017 season, then-Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell was on the home stretch of a season that saw him rush the ball 321 times and catch 85 passes. Both are career highs as Bell averaged 27 touches per game in 15 games played.
Bell was a vital part of a Pittsburgh team that went 13-3 before exiting in the AFC division round against upstart Jacksonville. It was the fourth straight playoff team that Bell was a part of, though he only played in four of a possible seven postseason games while in Pittsburgh.
At this time during the 2018 season, Bell was not anywhere near Pittsburgh or the NFL while sitting out the entire year thanks to a contract dispute stemming from the Steelers offering a franchise tender to the multitalented back for the second straight offseason.
Fast forward to Sunday. Bell is two games away from finishing the first season of his four-year, $52 million contract with the New York Jets. New York is 5-9 and nowhere near sniffing distance of the postseason while Bell’s former teammates (8-6) are battling for their playoff lives with two weeks to go.
The stories intersect at MetLife Stadium when the Steelers take on the Jets, who just happen to feature Bell prominently in their game planning.
The Bell that the Steelers will be planning to face hasn’t been the performer that he was in Pittsburgh.
Blame that on the year-long hiatus from competitive football or the Jets’ struggles up front.
Bell is posting a career-worst 3.3 yards per rush, gaining just 676 yards on 204 attempts. His reception numbers are swooning below his usual standard with 57 catches for 404 yards in 13 games.
While the production is lacking, that’s not lulling Bell’s former team into a false sense of security.
“It’s the same as it has always been,” Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler said. “He is a hard guy to get on the ground. He is strong, he has good vision. He is a run and pass threat. I’m sure he will be ready to play for this game. He has always been a challenge. We have tackled him here before in training camp and stuff like that. I’m sure he is wanting to play well against us.”
Bell’s former head coach, Mike Tomlin, is also aware of what the man wearing No. 26 can do.
“He has a complete game,” Tomlin said. “He can run inside, he can run outside. He is a big-time inclusion in their passing game. Whether it is out of the backfield or whether they remove him from the backfield, he is running in empty sets and so forth. We have to minimize his impact on the game when the ball is going through him. He is being productive.”
Productive, as Tomlin observes Bell, has had varying degrees of success. In 13 games – having missed the Dec. 8 clash with Miami – Bell’s peak on the ground was 87 yards in a Dec. 12 loss at Baltimore. His spectrum outside of that night, has ranged anywhere between eight to 21 rushes while gaining anywhere between 23 and 70 yards on the ground.
Bell had 10 catches for 61 against Cleveland in Week 2, but hasn’t eclipsed either total since then.
The thing is, Bell is still 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds. While his runs may not be long on Sunday, the task of repeatedly tackling him might make for a long day. It’s nothing that some Steelers defenders have experienced a time or two during training camp at St. Vincent College in Latrobe.
“I don’t have to tackle him,” Tomlin said. “I don’t have a lot to worry about. Tackling him is the issue. His teammates have seen him in training camp-like settings. We are the type of team that we tackle in preseason and training camp-like settings. “It won’t be the first time that those guys have had an opportunity to combat him in those ways. We have a lot of respect for Le’Veon. We know the type of competitor he is. “We know he is going to answer the bell and be L-Bell in this game. But it is our job to minimize that, particularly as it pertains to us securing victory.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.