Given that the Pittsburgh Pirates’ activity on the hot stove would barely thaw a Hot Pocket, the biggest news of the club’s offseason – following the hiring of manager Derek Shelton, General Manager Ben Cherington and team President Travis Williams – won’t be of a new player acquired to fast-track the team to October successes, but what the Pirates will wear away from home this season.
According to Pirates social media, the onus is to “rewrite the script” as the team’s road uniforms will still identify the team as being from Pittsburgh, but with script text across the chest of the new Nike-outfitted threads – a standard gray and also an alternate black top.
Older fans may recall the team rolling out the same script on its road grays in 1990, the same year that the Pirates started a run of three straight National League East crowns.
The script was abandoned following the 2000 season as sleeveless jerseys – and block text on the road tops – coincided with the debut of PNC Park.
It’s a look that the club should have never shifted away from, though the pinstripes on the grays from 1997-2000 should have never left the sketchbook.
The new-old look can be a lot of things for the Pirates as the 2020 season looms. One thing that the uniforms are not is a smokescreen.
The team will still have a payroll that will rank near the bottom of the majors, which will infuriate some fans – almost to the point of vowing to not support the team until management engages in uncharacteristic spending.
The jerseys, and the club, will still be around without the lapsed fans … Even those who will remind you at every mention of the Pirates that they won’t support the team because of its aversion to spending.
If you doubt this phenomenon, just look at the replies or comments on almost anything the Pirates post on their social media accounts.
No post is safe.
The team is here to rewrite the script, not the checkbook.
The revenue spike that the Pirates may see in jersey sales – as many will rush to be the first to sport the new apparel – will not mean that the Pirates will flip that capital into astronomical contracts for free agents or in-house talent.
After all, the Pirates will still be the spendthrift outfit that they have been for decades.
Again, the replies and comments on anything Pirates-related will amplify this.
The jerseys are nothing more than laundry and will not win a single game.
The variables in this equation with the team sitting about two months away from its opener against the Tampa Bay Rays – owners of a postseason berth in 2019 and a projected payroll of $72 million, just $3 million more than the $69 million that the Pirates are willing to spend on major-league talent – will be more of a long game.
While the 74 wins that The Action Network has beside the Pirates for its 2020 predictions is a far sight better than the actual 57-win nadir of 2010, Pittsburgh is expected to occupy the cellar of the NL Central while the division’s four other teams are likely to engage in a demolition derby for the division crown.
Because the team’s finances will never not come up in a discussion about the Pirates, that’s a bit over $932,000 per projected win for the second-lowest payroll in the majors. The Action Network is also hanging 89 wins on the Rays in 2020, meaning they’ll pay just under $809,000 per victory on their way to a possible return to the postseason.
Oh my Stargell Stars! The Pirates are likely to spend more per projected win than a potential playoff team.
And they’ll have better uniforms than the Rays’ incredibly bland set, unless Tampa Bay plans on wearing its 1970s fauxback uniforms more often.
All this chatter about money, however, is getting the Pirates’ rally train – another element of the initial script Pittsburgh era – off track.
Again, it’s the future that will be the beacon of hope for Pittsburgh. It’s a future that presents questions.
Can this new stewardship in the front office and clubhouse replicate the magic of a three-season stretch of postseason appearances from 2013-15 while reaching rounds that even those Pirates couldn’t find?
That answer will take time, unless the on-field product fails to show the slightest bit of improvement in the coming seasons.
Will the talent in the farm, either already in the system or mined from trades, be enough to make those jerseys shine in a few seasons?
Right now, an aggregation of the Pirates’ farm system ranks the team around the middle in a 30-system field, leading many to believe that the team has some serious work to do to erase the sour aftertaste of 2019’s collapse and an offseason of little hope.
At least the team will look good in the process, even if it won’t rewrite the script on the field in the immediate future.
