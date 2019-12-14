As the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to battle for a playoff spot in the AFC, there are still people in the world who believe that the franchise should not have given up its first-round pick in 2020 in exchange for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Give those folks time.
In a few seasons, it’s very likely that Pittsburgh will be viewed as a clear and obvious victor in that September trade with the Miami Dolphins.
Without even broaching the argument that Pittsburgh spent that first-round selection which is still an unknown commodity in terms of draft order and the eventual name beside the number while getting an already proven first-round selection from 2018’s draft, the Steelers are far better off for having made the out-of-character trade after starting 0-2 and having just lost quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for the season.
Since Week 3, which eventually became a loss at San Francisco, Fitzpatrick has been a key part of a chaotic Steelers defense which has generated bushels of sacks and turnovers, while allowing 15.45 points per game (when the defense is on the field).
The crazy part, Fitzpatrick could easily be considered the Steelers’ defensive MVP while not being the player in black and gold getting votes for the NFL’s defensive player of the year.
That’ll likely be linebacker T.J. Watt, who has been a destructive force leading a front seven filled with human wrecking machines.
The secondary? Well, with Steven Nelson on the opposite side of Joe Haden, Pittsburgh has a cornerback pair that has already claimed wins in key moments.
Having Fitzpatrick as the topper of that defense allows playmakers at all levels of the Steelers defense to be more like themselves.
The value of Fitzpatrick’s presence is a blue-chip defensive back joining a good defense and allowing it to be elite.
The results showed almost immediately when Pittsburgh forced five 49ers turnovers in that 24-20 loss. The splash plays continued, even with the Steelers tumbling to 1-4 after getting nipped in overtime by the Ravens on Oct. 6.
Game-changing plays are now almost expected from the defense, regardless of the opposing offense.
So far, the group has been up to the task, playing a huge part in the team’s 7-1 surge since bottoming out in Week 5.
Individually, Fitzpatrick has been responsible for eight turnovers – five interceptions and three fumble recoveries – with a pair of touchdowns in back-to-back weeks.
As a team, Pittsburgh has collected 31 turnovers since Fitzpatrick’s arrival, which would tie them for tops in the NFL in takeaways without counting the two taken against Seattle in Week 2 when Fitzpatrick was still with the Dolphins.
Pittsburgh is also allowing just 4.8 yards per play, trailing only New England and San Francisco (each at 4.5) while limiting teams to 6.2 yards per pass attempt.
For contrast, the Steelers’ offense is posting 4.9 yards per offensive snap, placing them 27th in the league, well behind the pace of Dallas’ NFL-best 6.5 yards per play.
It was just a matter of time before the Steelers defense became a dominant group once again.
As with any developing relationship,
communication and trust were the keystones.
“I think what’s happened to us is we kind of got the group together about maybe the third game of the year, and we got beat and stuff like that,” Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler said.
“What happens when you do that is you put them in there as starters, they’ve got to kind of get used to playing with each other. You know, how they communicate on the field, which is a big, big part of it. Being able to trust the guy to do what he’s supposed to do beside you, then as a consequence you do your job. I think that’s probably the biggest thing, is they’ve gotten better as the year’s gone along.”
It’s also allowed Pittsburgh to be an oddity in an NFL that has decidedly become an offense-first venture.
“I’ve always felt good about good defenses controlling the outcome of significant games,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said.
“I believe that is an axiom of football. I think that is never going to change. I think if you have a good defense, you have a chance in any circumstance.”
Against an inconsistent Buffalo Bills passing attack on Sunday, Fitzpatrick’s presence could be the difference as Pittsburgh could vault into the AFC’s first wild-card spot with a win over the 9-4 Bills.
With his thumbprints all over the bulk of Pittsburgh’s eight wins already, seeing No. 39 make the biggest play to flip any game remaining on the Steelers schedule to a victory is almost a sure bet.
Soon, the detractors of that Sept. 17 trade will flip their opinions on the matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.