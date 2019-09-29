Misery loves company. If that adage is true, consider Monday’s primetime clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers to be a nationally televised love-in.
After all, both the Bengals and Steelers sport 0-3 records heading into their first meeting of the 2019 season. The Bengals were expected to plant their flag in the basement of the AFC North, and have actually been frisky in two of their three losses.
The Steelers, however, have skidded to a winless start with two near-misses in the past two weeks.
Those losses to Seattle (2-1) and San Francisco (3-0) were by a combined six points and featured second-year quarterback Mason Rudolph playing a significant role after Ben Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending elbow injury against the Seahawks on Sept. 15.
Not quite the expected script that the Steelers were to follow as they battled the Ravens (2-1) and suddenly sexy Browns (1-2) for AFC North supremacy.
While the season is not a total wash yet, a loss would be fatal to either team’s playoff hopes. Interestingly enough, the Bengals and Steelers might be the best of the NFL’s seven winless teams.
Admittedly, the Arizona Cardinals sport a better record at 0-2-1, but are likely a year or two away from a stunning playoff run, especially in a hyper-competitive NFC West.
Breaking down those winless teams – the Bengals, Broncos, Cardinals, Dolphins, Jets, Redskins and Steelers – it’s clear that Pittsburgh is the best of a bad bunch, at least in terms of playoff chances.
Least-surprising playoff team – Pittsburgh: The Steelers aren’t that far from spinning this thing around and carrying a 3-3 record into its Week 7 bye. It’s also conceivable that they’ll exit a Week 6 clash with the Chargers with a 1-5 or 0-6 mark. The key is Rudolph’s maturation under center along with a team that is seeing itself get younger in key positions, either temporarily or permanently. The Steelers still have to start winning football games, and can likely be counted out if they’re 2-4 or worse heading into the bye.
If everything goes right ... – Cincinnati and Denver: Two of the Bengals’ three losses are by a combined five points, and they’ve shown that they’ll be a pesky out on a week-to-week basis. If the AFC North as a whole continues to play below its perceptions, Cincinnati could steal vital wins from Pittsburgh and Cleveland.
With a last-place schedule that features Jacksonville and Oakland along with dates against the Cardinals, Jets and Dolphins, sneaking into the postseason isn’t an impossibility.
The Broncos, on the other hand, have been their fearsome selves on defense – somehow without a sack – while a Joe Flacco-led offense has struggled to gain any traction. If the Broncos can do just enough on offense to compliment the defense, almost anyone remaining on the schedule – aside from Kansas City – is beatable.
Could be fun to watch – Arizona: The Cardinals have No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray and an offense masterminded by Kliff Kingsbury, meaning that they’ll at least be productive and competitive in losses. A flashy comeback in Week 1 against the Lions was offset by questionable and conservative decisions in a winnable game at Baltimore. If anything, Arizona won’t be a pushover.
The spoiler – Washington: At some point, Jay Gruden is going to make Dwayne Haskins his starting quarterback. When that point arrives, the Redskins won’t be in danger of crashing the NFC playoffs, but they could nestle themselves into a spoiler role with five of their final six games against teams that could be in a playoff conversation when facing Washington.
Don’t bet on it – New York Jets: Sam Darnold’s bout with mononucleosis has created headlines and memes for days, but that’s about all that will make the Jets the talk of any town. That’s even with Le’Veon Bell in the fold. New York, which could have beaten Buffalo in Week 1, should at least finish in third in the AFC East thanks to the Miami’s clear attempts at cratering the entire 2019 season. Even then, the Jets aren’t guaranteed two wins against the Dolphins.
Tanks for the memories – Miami: The Dolphins could actually win a game and avoid joining the 0-16 club; they do play the Jets twice, after all. Even with a win or two on their ledger, this team is likely one of the worst to take an NFL field since the merger in 1970.
