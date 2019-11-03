When the Pittsburgh Steelers were scuffling for any sort of traction on Monday night against the Miami Dolphins, it was the defense that struck the first big blow as the team began to rally.
Minkah Fitzpatrick’s interception – the first of two for the former Dolphins safety – got the ball rolling for the Steelers, setting up a touchdown drive that cashed in just before the half. During the second half, the defense kept coming up with big plays as the offense found its footing, snowballing a 27-point run over the final 21/2 quarters as Pittsburgh avoided an embarrassing loss to a winless Miami team.
It’s not the first time this season that the defense has been explosive. In Week 3, Pittsburgh coaxed five turnovers out of the San Francisco 49ers but wound up scoring just six points as a result.
Since then, Pittsburgh has created two turnovers against Cincinnati, another three against Baltimore, three against the Los Angeles Chargers and four when the Dolphins visited. That’s 17 turnovers in five games, or two more than what Pittsburgh generated in 16 games during the 2018 season.
Add in that the Steelers are among the best in the league in not allowing “explosive” plays – runs of 15 yards or more and pass receptions of 20 yards or more – as per ESPN’s “NFL Matchup” and it becomes clear that the Steelers are taking significant strides to regaining a snarl that many link to the franchise.
While the group may not be the terror factory that produced a historically great defense in 2008, the team is creating chaos on all three levels of its defense.
The bulk of that chaos comes when Pittsburgh sends its outside linebackers on a blitz.
When Bud Dupree gets the call, which has occurred 36 times this season, he’s found his way into seven hurries and a pair of quarterback knockdowns while also recording four sacks.
It gets better.
T.J. Watt, in the 34 times he’s been sent into the backfield, has 10 hurries and just as many knockdowns while generating six sacks.
Having a defensive line that has been producing its fair share of disruptive plays has allowed Pittsburgh’s outside speed to feast as opponents are faced with numerous protection mismatches, which allows Dupree to see a lot of one-on-one matchups when going into the backfield.
“Bud isn’t the only one,” Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler said. “You have T.J. (Watt) on the other side. You have (Cam) Heyward in the inside. You have ‘Wobble’ (Javon Hargrave) inside, you have Tyson (Alualu) on the inside. You have a lot of guys on that front that are pretty good. Taking him and putting him at one position and trying to change the position is all that good for us because he is doing pretty good at where he is at. We think he is doing a pretty good job for us right now.”
A sequence during the third quarter called back to a time when Pittsburgh’s reputation made more than a few quarterbacks weak in the knees.
After Pittsburgh had missed a field goal on its opening possession of the second half, a deep first-down pass by Ryan Fitzpatrick was rewarded with a knockdown by Heyward.
Second down? Incompletion along with a hit by Watt. Third down? Here comes Vince Williams to wallop Ryan Fitzpatrick as Minkah Fitzpatrick camped under a deep ball for his second pick.
As the second half waned on, there wasn’t much Miami could do. By the time that “Renegade” by Styx – the defensive pump-up anthem – had played at Heinz Field, it felt like piling on at that point.
After a sluggish start, Pittsburgh’s ability to adjust led to constant frustration of the Dolphins.
“I thought that once the guys got a sense of what the attack was going to be like, they settled down and got more competitive,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “(They) got closer to receivers, applied more consistent pressure, minimized escape lanes and so we were able to move on and have the type of day we desired to have defensively.”
Pittsburgh managed 10 hurries against the Dolphins quarterback, netting three sacks – two by Watt with a pair of forced fumbles to boot – in the second half.
Miami’s inability to run against the Pittsburgh front seven provided ample opportunity to send extra rushers when every down felt like an obvious passing down.
It wouldn’t take an Ivy League graduate to assess the resurgent Pittsburgh defense, but the well-traveled Ryan Fitzpatrick did go to Harvard.
“I think they’re a good defense,” Ryan Fitzpatrick said. “You have to give credit to them. And they’re very physical up front. They did a nice job in the second half, especially as it got away from us a little bit, we didn’t really have a whole lot of opportunities to run the ball. But they did a nice job in the first half in containing our game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.