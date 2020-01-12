Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Cloudy skies. Windy this morning. Morning high of 54F with temps falling to near 40. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.