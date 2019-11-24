When Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was asked if there was anything that can be learned from the altercation that punctuated the team’s 21-7 loss at Cleveland on Nov. 14 and used as a teachable moment, his response was lightning quick.
“Nothing to learn there,” Tomlin quipped before moving on to the next question during his press availability on Tuesday.
The outburst in question happened in the final seconds of one of Pittsburgh’s most frustrating losses in years. It led to Cleveland’s Myles Garrett getting suspended indefinitely after he removed Mason Rudolph’s helmet and later struck the Steelers’ quarterback with it. It led to Steelers center Maurice Pouncey getting suspended for three games – later reduced to two games – for throwing punches and kicks at Garrett. The brouhaha led to both teams getting fined $250,000 apiece with 21 Steelers players getting fined anywhere between $3,507 and $50,000.
While Tomlin may not have found teachable moments for his team as it sits at 5-5 and 2 1/2 games out of a wild-card spot while three games out of a division lead, it did show in the most don’t-try-this-at-home way imaginable that the Steelers are a united bunch. That’s a revelation that may have been buried in years past when drama was a frequent element of most discussions and reports about the Steelers.
And for anyone who has watched sports movies knows, a team united by conflict – be it internal or a donnybrook against a heated rival on or off the field – tends to go on an inspiring season-ending tear. While the NFL’s path from season to season rarely follows a Hollywood-style script, casting the Steelers in the role of a team about to pick up steam against all odds may not be that far-fetched.
A four-game winning streak, albeit with different faces, can be viewed a serviceable audition for a team who will face six teams with a combined record of 33-33-1. All with another big, bad rival – Baltimore, the AFC North leaders – waiting at the end and likely the team standing between the Steelers and a playoff berth.
Most of the time, that Hollywood template begins with a statement win when the team is seemingly at its lowest. It may have already arrived on Sept. 30 when an 0-3 Steelers team battered an equally winless Cincinnati Bengals team at Heinz Field.
That 27-3 win triggered a 5-1 run for Pittsburgh while the Bengals have continued losing.
Maybe a second meeting with Cincinnati – this one on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium – will open a similar run of success to close out the season.
Regardless of the ending, Tomlin is sticking to a familiar formula.
“When you’re coming off a losing performance or a performance that you didn’t perform that way that you’d like, more than anything,” Tomlin said. “We’re focused on us, our readiness, our collection of people, the division of labor within it, getting the type of detail in our execution and putting together the type of plan that’ll allow us to step out of the stadium with a much-needed victory. So that’s our focus. We’re singly focused on that, and appropriately so.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.