Chris Boswell’s 2018 season wasn’t exactly a disaster, but the drop-off from one of the NFL’s most accurate kickers to one making 65% of his field goal attempts was startling to say the least.
Even after a 13-for-20 clip over 15 games with five missed point-after kicks for garnish, Boswell’s efforts for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season shouldn’t be too surprising. Through eight games, the fifth-year pro is 17 of 18 on field goals, while going perfect in his 17 point-after tries.
Only a long miss against the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 27 is standing between Boswell and perfection through the Steelers’ first eight games.
While the Steelers floundered to a 1-4 start, Boswell’s steadiness kept Pittsburgh competitive in three of its four losses while also accounting for the team’s only points in a 33-3 loss to the Patriots to open the season on Sept. 8.
Boswell went 4-for-4 with a long of 51 and a go-ahead boot from 26 out in the Steelers’ 26-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 3.
Coincidentally, Boswell’s game-winner stood only because Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri chunked a try from 43 yards out.
Ultimately, it’s Boswell’s results that concern his coach.
“That’s good ‘Bos.’ That is what we are used to, that is what he is used to,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said when asked about pinpointing a reason behind Boswell’s turnaround. “I think the better question is what happened last year, but we don’t have to ponder that, we are in the present.”
The present, at least for some members of the Steelers, is a much better place to be than the recent past. Whether it be a disappointing end to a 9-6-1 2018 season that didn’t end with a trip to the postseason, or the aforementioned 1-4 start with three narrow losses, Boswell’s story from 2019 isn’t the only tale of redemption and/or a meteoric rise in the Steelers’ locker room over the first half.
Here’s a small chronicle of those instances:
• Bud Dupree – LB: In a year where both the Steelers and Dupree took a bet on the fifth-year linebacker, that gamble has been paying off on the field and is likely going to pay big during the offseason. One of two impact edge rushers along with T.J. Watt, Dupree has already matched his career best in sacks – 6 – in just eight games.
Dupree is also on pace to set a career high in tackles.
Add in two forced fumbles over eight games, and the Kentucky product is just as responsible for the Steelers’ defensive resurgence as anyone.
What’s been different in 2019 when compared to his previous four seasons in the NFL?
“It’s opportunities and also just preparation,” Dupree said. “I took my game to a different level. It’s just been different moments where we come together as a unit and make stuff happen on the field and off the field.”
• Zach Banner – T: When you’re good enough to finally find a home on an NFL roster and get on the field, but not able to break through a depth chart filled with great talent, creativity is a must to see action.
Thankfully for the well-traveled Banner, the Steelers have used the behemoth 6-foot-8, 360-pounder as an eligible receiver in their offensive formations, with his usage in an Oct. 27 win over the Miami Dolphins lending itself to becoming a local phenomenon as he participated in 26 snaps with numerous instances of “No. 72 reports as eligible” echoing through the Heinz Field public address system.
The cheers were still abundant in the win over Indianapolis, though the workload was reduced to 15 snaps.
• Devlin Hodges – QB: “Duck,” as Hodges is known by, has one win in his lone start and looked good enough while replacing the concussed Mason Rudolph in an Oct. 6 loss to the Ravens that he’s become the most popular man in town when Rudolph struggles.
Such is the life of a Steelers backup in a post-Ben Roethlisberger preview world, though his existence on the Steelers roster comes thanks to Josh Dobbs being dealt in an early-season trade the week before Roethlisberger’s season-ending elbow injury.
While Rudolph, a second-year quarterback from Oklahoma State, will get every chance to show that he is the quarterback that the Steelers hope to bank their future on while Roethlisberger is out for the season, Hodges’ presence on the sideline along with a tidy sample size of production will keep his (nick)name on the tongues and thumbs of many Steelers fans in case Rudolph falters.
And if all else fails, maybe duck calls will replace jeers if things get too bad for Rudolph.
Not bad work if you can get it, especially for an undrafted rookie.
