The COVID-19 pandemic has turned the sports world on its ear globally and in our backyards. As The Tribune-Democrat strives to provide stories to its readers during this time, our sports department will be taking on a pair of big tasks starting next month that we’re certain will be big hits.
Senior Salute
Athletic directors in The Tribune-Democrat’s coverage area, please check your email messages. The Tribune-Democrat’s sports department will need your help in making sure that your senior student-athletes are recognized during the month of May.
The title for our project is “Senior Salute.” What we hope to do, with help from our 31 area schools, is to recognize senior student-athletes on spring sports rosters – and all 2019-20 athletics rosters – while spotlighting a boy and girl nominated by each school as featured athletes.
The seniors – selected by each school – do not have to be the overall best athletes, but can be student-athletes who contribute to their teams and communities while maintaining solid academic standing. We’re not looking to specifically focus on an “athlete of the year” as much as we’re trying to display the unique individual spirits of each area high school.
We will start publication of “Senior Salute” on May 1 and publish the series each day during the month until May 31.
If you did not receive a message on Friday, please email me at scurtis@tribdem.com as soon as possible. We need help from each of our 31 area schools to make this project a success.
An all-2K team
For many fans, a debate is as much a part of sports as a final score. We’re hoping that in the coming months, we can add a little spice to some discussions.
With a nod to the area’s rich athletic history, The Tribune-Democrat will be crafting all-area teams spanning the 2000s. This monthly feature, starting in May, will include staff picks and plenty of passionate reader interaction during the process as we look to compile the most complete teams in a variety of sports.
This series will kick off with longtime wrestling writer Eric Knopsnyder hammering out a squad of the area’s best wrestlers from 2000 to this past season. Each month, a new sport will follow.
In the coming days, we’ll be seeking reader input for the wrestling on our social media platforms along with our department’s email address – sports@tribdem.com.
