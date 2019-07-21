BOWIE, Md. – Chris Sharpe hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, leading the Altoona Curve to an 8-6 win over the Bowie Baysox on Sunday.
The home run by Sharpe scored Mitchell Tolman and was the game's last scoring play.
Austin Coley (2-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, four-hit relief while Zach Muckenhirn (2-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game.
Ryan Ripken doubled and singled twice for the Baysox. Ryan McKenna tripled and singled.
Despite the loss, Bowie is 5-2 against Altoona this season.
