Shanksville-Stonycreek High School senior girls basketball standout Rylee Snyder announced her commitment to Frostburg State University on Wednesday.
The 6-foot center/power forward earned third-team all-state honors as a junior.
“I went down and visited. I loved the coaches, l loved the atmosphere, I loved the team and I loved the campus,” Snyder said. “They are losing one of their bigs after this year. They thought I would fit in very nicely.”
Snyder has 1,062 points and 726 rebounds through three varsity seasons. She also has 116 steals, 113 blocked shots and 111 assists on a Shanksville team that has won 68 games, two district titles and made one PIAA Class 1A final four appearance in the past three seasons.
“She’s our power person. She brings the rebounding and toughness inside,” said Vikings girls basketball coach Robert Snyder, who is Rylee’s uncle.
“Basically I think Frostburg will be a good fit for her. I think she’ll be successful there.”
During her freshman season, Rylee Snyder and her cousin Josie Snyder were key contributors on a Vikings team that went 24-4 and advanced to the state semifinal round before losing to Somerset County rival Berlin Brothersvalley, the eventual PIAA champion.
Shanksville won District 5 Class 1A titles in 2020 and 2021, going 24-5 and 20-5, respectively.
“Our back to back District 5 championships and scoring my 1,000th point are two special memories,” Rylee Snyder said.
She also played on the Central Pennsylvania Dynamite travel team, averaging 17.7 points and 11.3 rebounds a game.
Rylee Snyder said she suffered an injury during volleyball season and will be out of the lineup at the outset of the scholastic basketball season.
“I’m trying slowly but surely,” she said. “I don’t think I’ll be back for the start of the season, but I hope to be back as soon as possible. I don’t want to hurt it any worse because I want to be ready for college.”
She intends to major in nursing. Rylee is the daughter of Jason and Heather Snyder.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
