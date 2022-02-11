SHANKSVILLE, Pa. – Shanksville-Stonycreek’s Josie Snyder has been an indispensable part of what the Vikings have accomplished during her high school career.
The two-time Somerset County MVP helped lead the program advance to a state semifinal appearance as a freshman, then became the driving force in Shanksville-Stonycreek winning back-to-back District 5 titles, which brought an end to a 42-year drought.
She will look to carry over some of that success to a new team after she signed a National Letter of Intent to continue playing basketball at Potomac State College of West Virginia on Friday.
“I actually reached out to the coach myself, and I talked with Lexi Yanosky (Berlin Brothersvalley graduate and sophomore guard on the team) because she goes there and she had all good things to say about the program,” Snyder said on what went into her decision. “The coach was coach of the year for their conference, so obviously it was a good program. It was close to home and it was small. I just liked the idea about the whole thing.”
Snyder has grown accustomed to being a leader, but said she is eager to fit in as a member of the Catamounts under coach Larry Kruk.
“I’ve had so many great memories from high school basketball,” Snyder said. “I’m excited to take my skills with me and maybe use them in a different way because I might play a different role since it’s a new team, new environment, and I’ll be one of the youngest.”
In her career, Snyder, who also played AAU basketball for six years, has amassed 1,462 points, 767 rebounds, 419 assists and 268 steals for two different coaches, one being former coach Cory Crognale and the other being her father and current coach Robert Snyder.
After coaching the Shanksville-Stonycreek boys basketball team for 13 seasons, Coach Snyder acknowledged that it has been a special opportunity to coach three children, including Josie for the past two seasons.
“It’s a privilege that people get in life,” Robert Snyder said about his coaching tenure. “I’ve been fortunate and have gotten to do it with three of my children. I’ve been blessed.”
He said one of the best attributes his daughter possesses is one that is near impossible to coach, but can only benefit her as she moves on to another coach.
“Her will to win,” Robert Snyder said about what stands out about Josie’s game. “I really believe that she would do whatever it is, whether it’s take a charge, which gets no press coverage, but really the little things to win the ball games. She wants to win, and that’s engrained or bred into you. You just don’t get that.”
Josie Snyder, who will major in elementary education, said it was quite the experience picking out a new home for the next several years before deciding on Potomac State, which plays as part of the National Junior College Athletic Association in Region XX.
“You don’t really realize how hard it is to actually settle and pick something because that’s what you’re doing for the next couple of years,” said Snyder, who also was considering Lock Haven University. “I learned that you really have to put it all out there and just show every coach what you can actually do.”
Snyder also plays volleyball and softball along with being a part of National Honor Society, SADD Club and Drama Club at Shanksville-Stonycreek.
She thanked her parents, Crognale, Central PA Dynamite AAU coach Mike Reed, all past and present teammates and the rest of her family for all of their support over the years.
Josie Snyder is the daughter of Robert and Leigh Snyder, of Shanksville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.