SOMERSET, Pa. – Josie Snyder said she was disappointed when she wasn’t recognized for an all-Somerset County award after her freshman season.
Instead of letting that affect her in a negative way, all it did was fuel Shanksville-Stonycreek’s senior point guard to elevate her game over the next three seasons.
That drive to consistently improve is why Snyder earned her third consecutive Somerset County MVP honor at the 2021-22 girls basketball banquet on Wednesday at Somerset Country Club.
“Freshman year, I was pretty upset when I didn’t get picked for anything, but that just pushed me to work harder to get here,” said Snyder, who will continue her basketball career at Potomac State College. “I really learned that you have to put in the work.”
Snyder averaged 17.9 points per game as the driving force behind the Vikings going 18-7 and claiming their third straight District 5 Class 1A championship.
She scored a game-high 15 points in the district final victory over Berlin Brothersvalley. Shanksville-Stonycreek advanced to the second round of the PIAA tournament before being bounced by District 10 champion and Class 1A eventual runner-up Kennedy Catholic.
Despite the Vikings lacking impactful depth, Snyder, who scored 1,537 points in her career, made it a point of emphasis to make her teammates better and ended up raising the bar for a program that didn’t have much success to speak of until her senior class’ arrival.
“Each year, I’ve played a different role on our team,” Snyder said. “We had players leaving us each year, so you just learn to adjust. Every year, the girls that had to step up would step up, and we were able to succeed. I’m grateful that I had great teammates and coaches.”
Shanksville senior forward Rylee Snyder, Shade junior forward Jenna Muha, Berlin Brothersvalley junior guard Gracie Sechler and Windber senior guard Gina Gaye rounded out the first-team honorees.
Rylee Snyder, who will join Frostburg State’s basketball program, recovered from a fractured ankle early in the season and fit perfectly next to Josie Snyder in Shanksville’s offense.
Muha shattered Shade’s single-game scoring record by scoring 48 points in a triumph against Meyersdale. The Panthers made the state playoffs after she scored 43 points against Rockwood in the District 5 Class 1A consolation game.
Sechler’s versatility powered the Mountaineers to a 20-5 record, a second straight District 5 title game appearance and a heart-pounding 42-41 win over Aquinas Academy in the first round of the PIAA tournament.
Meanwhile, Gaye, who surpassed the 1,000-point barrier this past season, led Windber to a WestPAC championship victory, a District 5 Class 2A runner-up finish and a state playoff appearance.
Her coach, Cory Pavlosky who completed his 10th season at the helm, was named the Somerset County Coach of the Year after leading the Ramblers to a 22-5 record and the program’s third conference championship in four seasons.
“You’re made by your competition,” Pavlosky said of what the award means. “Aside from the girls getting the accolades, we have great coaches here in Somerset County.
“For me to win this award voted on by my peers, (I feel) very honored and very respected by the other coaches. It’s nice to have those accolades, but again, it’s not just me, it’s an entire coaching staff at Windber.”
The banquet was hosted by the Somerset Exchange Club. Seton Hill University women’s basketball coach Mark Katarski, who is the all-time wins leader at the school, was the keynote speaker.
Berlin Brothersvalley junior Jenny Countryman, Conemaugh Township junior Mya Poznanski, Johnstown Christian sophomore Unity Miller, North Star sophomore Abby Barnick and Windber sophomore Mariah Andrews were named to the second team.
Berlin Brothersvalley sophomore Ashley Brant and junior Peyton Grenke, Meyersdale sophomore Zoe Hetz, North Star junior Grace Metz, Rockwood senior Kaitlyn Pletcher and junior Mollie Wheatley and Windber junior Rylee Ott were listed on honorable mention.
Somerset Area High School’s outstanding player was senior Bella Baumgardner.
