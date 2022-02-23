SHANKSVILLE, Pa. – Obtaining playoff game experience is invaluable, especially for a rather inexperienced team that’s never hosted one before.
Shanksville-Stonycreek slogged its way through the ups and downs of that new experience to prevail with a 57-42 victory over Salisbury-Elk Lick in the first round of the District 5 Class 1A boys basketball playoffs on Wednesday night.
It marked the first postseason win for the Vikings (11-13) since the 2018-19 season and the first under coach Matt Long, who took over for the long tenured Robert Snyder at the conclusion of that year.
“Those guys just haven’t played (together),” Long said after finally playing with a fully healthy lineup. “That 10 that I had tonight, that’s the first time that I’ve had all 10 of those (players) the entire season. We just need to get better in terms of execution offensively.”
The fourth-seeded Vikings will travel to No. 1 seed Southern Fulton for a district semifinal matchup at 7 p.m. Friday.
Braden Adams, who doubles as a Shade senior and Shanksville-Stonycreek’s leading scorer because of a co-op agreement, poured in a game-high 23 points and pulled down 16 rebounds for the Vikings.
Junior Logan McCall added 13 points and senior Chris McCorkle, also a senior from Shade, had nine.
The Vikings held a double-digit lead for the better part of three quarters, but Salisbury-Elk Lick used a 7-0 run capped by Daulton Sellers’ 3-pointer with about five minutes to go to trim the deficit to seven at 48-41.
Following a timeout, Shanksville responded with an 8-0 burst led by Adams, who scored 13 second-half points, to push the lead back to 15 with under three minutes to play.
Despite earning trips to the free-throw line, the Vikings converted just 5 of 14 attempts from the charity stripe.
It is just one of the issues Long acknowledged that will need to be corrected if his team is going to put up a fight against Southern Fulton.
“Guys want to go 1-on-1, and it’s there sometimes. But other times, (we need to) just pull the ball out and run an offense,” said Long about where the Vikings can improve. “We just need to make better decisions. We’re going to see half the possessions, if that, against (Southern) Fulton. It’s a matter of attacking, but knowing when to kick it out, knowing when to run some clock.”
Sellers topped the Elks with 18 points. Drake Sellers had 13 points, including three triples.
Salisbury-Elk Lick (6-15) was down just two, 12-10, at the end of the first quarter, but was outscored 20-9 in a second quarter where it struggled mightily with ball security and shooting from the field.
It was the first playoff game for the program in 11 years.
“Effort, just like it has been all year, was there,” said Salisbury-Elk Lick coach Cody Stewart. “We had a really bad second quarter, dug ourselves a hole.”
We fought. Just a couple shots here and there that rattled out.
“We’re young. It’s a good stepping stone for these younger guys to take a big step forward for next year.”
While Salisbury-Elk Lick’s season is over, Shanksville-Stonycreek has a chance to advance to the PIAA tournament with three teams advancing from District 5.
