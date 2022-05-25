SHANKSVILLE, Pa. – Shanksville-Stonycreek never thought about smashing the panic button, even as it found itself down by seven runs after just a half inning against Berlin Brothersvalley in the District 5 Class 1A quarterfinals.
Instead, the fourth-seeded Vikings were rather unfazed before settling down and beginning to gradually chip away.
Evidently, that was the right approach as Shanksville scored 10 unanswered runs from the fourth inning on to come from behind and overwhelm Berlin 20-11 on Wednesday afternoon, setting up a date with top-seeded Meyersdale in the semifinals on Tuesday.
“Last night at practice, I told the girls they’re (the Mountaineers) going to be gunning for us,” second-year Shanksville coach Randy Stutzman said. “The girls have been playing really well. and they didn’t panic, which was a great thing, even though I was a little nervous at first.”
There was no shortage of offense in the three games between the two teams, with a combined 93 total runs scored, all of them being Shanksville (8-10) victories.
Ten different Vikings recorded at least one hit, and they pounded out 21 total against the combination of Berlin starter Sadie Snyder, who suffered the loss, and reliever Eve Black.
Kori Boozer, who doubled twice and drove in two runs, Kendahl Stutzman and Liz Salsgiver all tallied three hits and scored twice. Rylee Snyder, Josie Snyder, Allie Zeigler, Tara Boozer and Kyleia Leasure each had two hits apiece. Josie Snyder and Lindsay Frazier both scored three runs.
“The girls have just been really hitting the ball well,” Randy Stutzman said. “Our batting averages have just gone way up since the beginning of the year.”
The offensive explosion of at least three runs in five of their six chances to bat took the pressure off of starting pitcher Kendahl Stutzman, who notched the win in the circle by tossing a complete game.
After a forgetful first three innings where she surrendered 11 runs, she and the Vikings’ defense shut out the Mountaineers over the final four stanzas.
“Some of those big hits at the beginning, we couldn’t get the defense on them,” she said.
“Once we started getting runs and got excited, I think we dialed down. I didn’t want to lose it for the seniors, either. It’s big to be in the circle.”
Berlin’s only senior, Kassidy Smith, a Susquehanna commit, finished her career with two hits, including a double and a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Defensively, the Mountaineers (5-13) committed four errors and often found themselves burned with two outs. Those mistakes were just too much to overcome as the Vikings took the lead for good after going up 14-11 after four innings.
“We just didn’t make the plays when we needed it,” said coach Brian Slope. “We’re a young team.
“I’m really proud of how the team has grown this year. We hit the ball really well (today).
“They (the Vikings) have a lot of seniors on their team. We gave them all they could handle for a couple of innings.”
Snyder, Mikaela Huston, Taylor Hillegass and Shay Fochtman all had multi-hit games for Berlin.
The Vikings will hope it can fare better in its third crack at the Red Raiders, who handily won both regular-season games, including a 19-4 victory in the second meeting.
“We need to test their defense,” Randy Stutzman said about the matchup with Meyersdale.
“Of course, I think we can hit her (Meyersdale’s Izabella Donaldson) now. We just have to hit her and play solid defense. That’s what it’s going to take – test their defense and just don’t make stupid mistakes.”
