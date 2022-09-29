LORETTO – One of a number of reasons Dawson Snyder chose to continue to play football at St. Francis University was the school’s proximity to his home in rural Somerset County.
Little did he know that he’d wind up playing his first four games as a starter farther away than most of the other programs that recruited him.
“Those long bus rides take a toll on your body, the mental aspect, too,” Snyder said of trips he and the Red Flash have taken in the past month to Richmond, Norfolk, Akron and New York City.
“You’ve got to prepare. Sometimes you can’t sleep on the bus and stuff like that. It’s a lot of long drives.”
A sizeable contingent of family and friends are expected to make the trek on Saturday to see just how far Dawson has come figuratively from his days as an all-state talent at Shade when the part-time bartender and full-time Red Flash deep threat finally make their home debut in a Northeast Conference matchup with Central Connecticut State.
Kickoff at DeGol Field is at noon. St. Francis comes in 2-2 overall and 1-0 in the NEC.
“We finally get to have some fans here for us. I know I’ve got a good bit of people coming to watch me, so it is exciting,” the affable Snyder said before practice on Tuesday.
A redshirt sophomore, Snyder hasn’t just been starting for the Red Flash, he’s been thriving. After entering the campaign with one reception in his career, the 6-foot-3, 190-pounder from outside Berlin has 16 catches through four games.
His 17.4-yard-per-catch average leads the team by a substantial margin.
“He can scoot and he can take the top off a defense and he’s really developed as a route runner,” said Red Flash offensive coordinator and former Richland quarterbacking standout Marco Pecora.
“The best things he does is when he doesn’t have the football. He’s won two (of our) offensive players of the week exclusively for bringing a safety over to him on a coverage or blocking somebody on a big run.
“He opens things up for (three-time NEC rookie of the week) Makai Jackson. He opens things up for our running backs.”
Snyder quickly made his presence known with a 55-yard catch in the season opener against Akron. On Saturday, he scored his first college touchdown on a 26-yard pass from Justin Sliwoski that got St. Francis going in its 45-26 victory at Norfolk State.
“It was awesome, coming from high school and last year, as a backup,” Snyder said. “I got to watch Kahtero (Summers) score all the touchdowns, so it was pretty cool getting that first one.”
Snyder wasn’t the only one enjoying it.
“I loved it,” Red Flash tight end Hunter Brown said. “He worked so hard for it. Last year, he had the guy in front of him. He did all that stuff he does now on the field in practice, so we knew he could do it.”
Snyder’s work ethic and low-key, friendly disposition has made him popular among Brown and his other Red Flash teammates. It’s also served Snyder well at his part-time offseason job.
Snyder’s family recently bought a bar in Berlin, and, when he’s not playing football, the 23-year-old Snyder sometimes tends bar for his parents.
A lot of the fans he’s expecting to cheer him on Saturday actually are the bar’s patrons.
“I’ve been there. Everyone loves him there. Everyone’s saying, ‘Dawson! Dawson!,’ ” Brown said with a big smile. “They ask him, ‘When are you coming back to work?’ He said, ‘I won’t be coming back for a while.’ ”
That’s because Snyder will be working on the football field. He’s been serving up big plays, though, long before he arrived in Loretto.
Snyder was a first-team all-state pick at Shade when he caught 71 passes and 12 touchdowns for former Red Flash quarterback Don Fyfe’s District 5 Class 1A champion team in 2018. Snyder also excelled on the basketball court and baseball diamond at his home district, Shanksville-Stonycreek.
Ironically, he got his start in football playing in the Berlin youth leagues.
“It’s all messed up,” Snyder laughed.
It was Berlin native and current California (Pa.) defensive line coach and special teams coordinator Jacob Craig, a St. Francis product, that connected Snyder with the Red Flash staff. He picked St. Francis over several PSAC schools and a walk-on offer from Eastern Kentucky because of the small campus, family atmosphere and closeness to home.
When Summers transferred to Rhode Island in the offseason, the door opened for Snyder to start, and he was ready to hit the ground running.
“I was more nervous as a backup last year, but, this year, no nerves,” Snyder said.
Snyder thinks his blue-collar work ethic is the biggest thing he brings to his team.
“I don’t care if I catch another touchdown,” Snyder said. “I just want to win. I want to win games. I want to win a championship.”
If he can do that, they’ll surely be toasting him back home.
