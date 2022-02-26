SHANKSVILLE, Pa. – Shanksville-Stonycreek came into Saturday looking to advance to a sixth straight district championship game.
The Vikings accomplished that with a suffocating defensive performance and a considerable advantage in the rebounding department to turn aside Rockwood 48-37 in the District 5 Class 1A girls semifinals.
“I thought our effort was there,” Shanksville-Stonycreek coach Robert Snyder said after the Vikings beat the Rockets for the third time this season. “One of the things that Coach (Bob) Hay does is, I think, and I told the girls leading up to this game, his team gives great effort. I didn’t want them to outwork us, and I thought we matched that level.”
Second-seeded Shanksville will face rival and top-seeded Berlin Brothersvalley for a third time in the district final on Thursday at Pitt-Johnstown.
The Vikings fell to the Mountaineers 50-25 at home on Jan. 12 and then were bested on the road 41-30 on Feb. 3.
Coach Snyder emphasized there’s plenty to learn from the past as his team aims for its third title in three years.
“I thought there were a couple plays that could’ve turned the tide of that game (the most recent loss to Berlin),” Snyder said. “Obviously, they’re well-coached, very physical and very athletic. I would like us to get a little tougher, match their physicality and eliminate a couple things. Hopefully, it comes down to who executes better at the end.”
Senior and Potomac State College signee Josie Snyder scored 18 of her game-high 23 points in the second half and grabbed eight rebounds for Shanksville.
Rylee Snyder, a Frostburg State signee, recorded a double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds, including pulling down the 1,000th board of her career.
The Vikings (16-6) led 11-3 at the end of the first despite turning the ball over eight times.
They went into the break up 21-9 after outscoring the Rockets 10-6 in the second period.
Rockwood, already down one starter in Elizabeth Haer, lost Chloe Bowers in the second quarter to an injury.
She did not return, and the third-seeded Rockets (12-12) were left with a size disparity it could not overcome.
“It’s tough. They’re (Shanksville) taller than us.” Hay said. “We’re down our center, and then our backup center goes down. We have no height after that. With that happening, not taking anything away from the Shanksville girls, our girls picked it up and decided they were going to take it head on. They did. I’m super-proud of our effort.”
Senior guard Kaitlyn Pletcher poured in a team-high 21 points for Rockwood. Mollie Wheatley and Morgan Beckner netted seven points apiece.
The Rockets kept the deficit around 10 for much of the second half and trimmed it to seven after Pletcher made two free throws with 45.9 seconds remaining.
“We knew coming into the game that it just wasn’t going to be an easy ride to win this,” said Josie Snyder about her team’s ability to respond. “We had to play good defense tonight to get our offense clicking a little bit. Every time they seemed to score, we came down and answered.”
The Rockets have another opportunity to continue their most successful season since 2004-05 when they battle Shade in the consolation game on Wednesday at a site and time to be announced.
As for Shanksville, it’s become an all too familiar situation playing for a district title moving on into the state playoffs.
“I give Coach (Cory) Crognale (former Shanksville head coach) all of the credit with these girls,” said Robert Snyder about the program’s culture change. “He came in here and changed the atmosphere, attitude and demeanor of these girls and turned them into winners.”
