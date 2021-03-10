SHANKSVILLE – Liz Salsgiver scored a game-high 22 points, including six triples, Rylee Snyder provided 16 points and eight rebounds and Shanksville-Stonycreek trounced Shade 57-32 in the District 5 Class 1A semifinals on Tuesday night.
The Vikings ended a 42-year title drought last season and are primed to make history again when they face WestPAC South rival Berlin for the district championship on Saturday at a time and place to be determined.
“You want to have that chance, and we presented ourselves with it,” said Shanksville coach Robert Snyder on the program making a fifth consecutive title game appearance. “We haven’t accomplished anything yet. You ask for that opportunity, but you’ve got to seize the moment.”
Shanksville (19-4) forced 12 turnovers, including nine in the first half, and held Shade senior Taylor Rapsky scoreless in the first two quarters. Rapsky eventually netted her first points on a layup with 4:02 remaining in the third.
“That’s been our bread and butter for a long time,” said Robert Snyder about the defensive intensity. “Obviously, we were keying on Taylor (Rapsky) and Jenna (Muha) for good reason. I thought our girls executed the game plan very well in the first half.”
Shanksville began the game on a 14-2 run, but Shade closed the quarter on an 8-2 spurt after Muha made three free throws after getting fouled while taking a long-range 3-pointer at the buzzer.
A 9-0 Shanksville run to open the second quarter pushed the lead to 25-10. The Vikings went on to outscore Shade 23-4 to take a commanding advantage. Salsgiver had plenty to do with that after drilling three of her six 3-pointers in a 2 1/2-minute span in the second.
“We need that third scorer, and she’s been stepping up as the season has progressed,” Robert Snyder said of Salsgiver. “Tonight, she was stroking it, so kudos to her.”
Josie Snyder added 12 points, and Allie Zeigler chipped in seven for Shanksville.
Shade was limited to its second-lowest scoring output all season as it fell to Shanksville for the third time.
With 2:40 left in the third, Muha was sent to the floor writhing in pain with an apparent knee injury. Shade’s leading scorer did not return to the game.
“I can’t replace Jenna,” said Shade coach Mark Satkovich. “She gives it all. She plays with her heart and does very well. She’s loved by the team, and you saw the effect it had on the rest of the team. They had a hard time keeping it together because of her injury.”
The Panthers’ sophomore finished with a team-high 17 points.
The Panthers (11-9) will lose their team leader in Rapsky to graduation.
“She’s a superstar,” said Satkovich about Rapsky. “She plays with her whole heart. I’m happy for her. She had a great career, and she’s a 1,000-point scorer. I’m glad to have been able to coach her.”
Meanwhile, Shanksville and Berlin split in the regular season, but Salsgiver said her team will go into the rubber match with confidence.
“I have full faith in my team,” said Salsgiver. “I think we work very well together. I hope that we can defend our title. As long as we all keep our heads, I think we will be fine.”
