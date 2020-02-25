SOMERSET – Liz Salsgiver was challenged by the Berlin Brothersvalley Mountaineers to beat them and beat them she did scoring a team-high 12 points to lead Shanksville-Stonycreek to a 44-29 District 5 Class AA semifinal playoff victory over the defending state champions.
“Berlin came into the game with a good game plan playing triangle and two,” said Shanksville-Stonycreek coach Cory Crognale. “I live and die by it, and I told all five girls to shoot, and Liz Salsgiver and Allie Zeigler had to step up their game tonight and Liz hit some big shots early.”
Shanksville-Stonycreek advanced to its fourth straight District 5 title game appearance.
After beating the Lady Mountaineers twice earlier this season, the Lady Vikings came out of the gate fast with Salsgiver scoring five of her quarter high eight points in the opening two minutes including a 3-pointer as Berlin left her wide open on the left wing of the triangle and two defense.
“They just left me wide open,” said Salsgiver. "I took a bunch of open shots, and they all didn’t go in, but it was nice to help get my team out in front.”
Josie Snyder hit another 3-pointer near the midpoint of the quarter making a 15-4 Shanksville lead, but Berlin scored the final six points in the quarter to make it a 15-10 game at the end of one.
“We kind of expected something like that with their defense,” added Josie Snyder who had 11 points in the game. "Liz was able to make a lot of shots early and then that started to open it up for me.”
In the second quarter both teams found the going tough, as the pace of the game slowed down, but once again it was Salsgiver leading the way scoring four of the Lady Vikings eight in the quarter as Shanksville stretched out the lead to 23-13 at the half.
In the third quarter the Lady Viking shooting went cold, except for Hannah Platt who had two 3-pointers, but it was Berlin making the comeback bid as they chipped away at the Shanksville lead.
Alexis Yanosky added two late buckets, the second coming of a steal and the Berlin faithful came to their feet as the Shanksville lead was down to 29-26 with one quarter to play.
In the fourth, it was all Lady Vikings.
After an early Hannah Platt 3-pointer Shanksville never looked back and they dominated the boards in the final quarter with Platt leading the way with 11 on the night. Berlin went ice cold shooting, and after several Berlin timeouts Shanksville hit their foul shots to ice it and seal the 44-29 victory and earning a place in the District 5-A championship game Saturday at Pitt-Johnstown.
Berlin coach Rachel Prosser thought the battle at the boards was the difference.
“I think rebounding was our problem, we didn’t keep them off the boards. We got good shots, but they got three, four, five shots and that was the difference.”
Shanksville coach Cory Crognale knows Tussey Mountain well after a 10-point loss to them earlier this year.
“Tussey Mountain is the team to beat. They have everyone back from last year and just because we are the one seed that doesn’t matter. They played a harder schedule than us, and we need have better composure than when we played them earlier this year.”
