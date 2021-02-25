SHANKSVILLE – Rylee Snyder dropped a game-high 23 points, Josie Snyder added 13 points and Shanksville-Stonycreek outlasted Portage 43-35 in the girls WestPAC semifinals on Thursday.
The win assures that the Vikings will compete for the conference championship for a third straight season. The previous two trips resulted in heartbreaking defeats.
“Our girls are hungry,” Shanksville first-year girls coach Robert Snyder said about the opportunity to avenge those conference title game losses. “They’ve had that bad taste in their mouth of losing it a couple times in a row. So, why not go seize the moment?”
Shanksville, which extended its winning streak to eight straight, held a slight advantage for most of the game, but Portage never went away. The Vikings’ largest lead was seven, 37-30, with 4:37 to play after Rylee Snyder’s 3-point play.
Portage responded with a 5-0 run from freshman Brooke Bednarski to make it 37-35, but those would be the only points the Mustangs could muster in the fourth quarter.
After battling for an offensive rebound after a missed layup, Josie Snyder eventually came up with a steal and put it back in to make it a two possession game with just 2:35 left.
“She’s determined,” said Robert Snyder about Josie Snyder’s mentality. “She likes to win, and she’s gonna do it whatever it takes to have the team win.”
Rylee Snyder and Allie Zeigler combined to make four free throws in the final minute to seal it.
Shanksville used its size advantage to help limit Portage to its second lowest scoring point total all season.
The Mustangs were held under double digits in the first and fourth quarters. They shot just 3-of-10 from the field in the first and 2-of-7 in the fourth.
“They (Shanksville) have size and high basketball IQs,” said Portage coach Lance Hudak about how difficult it was to score at times. “Ultimately, that size, we don’t have it. It was definitely a difference underneath, not just rebounding, but scoring.”
Senior Lindsey Sease scored a team-high 11 points for Portage. Lauren Shaffer, who scored all eight of Portage’s points in the first quarter, finished with 10 points.
Coming into the game, Portage was just 56% from the free throw line as a team on the season. Against the Vikings, the Mustangs were just 5 of 15 (33%) on free throws.
“We have not shot free throws well all year,” said Hudak. “It just really comes down to a mental thing at the foul line. We’re just not doing a good job with it this year for whatever reason.”
Portage was down by only three at halftime and at the end of the third quarter, but the Mustangs held the lead just once in the second half after they failed to take full advantage of seven Shanksville turnovers in the third.
Meanwhile, despite its lack of a bench, Josie Snyder said she believes her team’s third crack at a conference title will end in a different result.
“This was big for us, and it was definitely one of our goals,” said Josie Snyder on helping lead her team back to another title game. “I have confidence in us, and I hope that we can just finally get it done this time.”
Shanksville will play Windber for the WestPAC championship at 2 p.m. Saturday at Windber High School.
Portage will await its first-round opponent in the District 6 Class A playoffs when brackets are released on Saturday.
