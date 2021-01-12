SHANKSVILLE – The Shanksville-Stonycreek girls basketball team netted the game’s first 15 points and shut out Shade through the opening quarter of a WestPAC South contest on Tuesday night.
Shade’s strong second quarter and an early third-quarter 3-pointer by Taylor Rapsky pulled the Panthers within five points, but Shanksville’s junior cousins Rylee and Josie Snyder combined for 37 points and 26 rebounds as the host Vikings won 44-20.
“We just pushed,” Rylee Snyder said after collecting a game-high 21 points and a game-best 16 rebounds for the 2-0 Vikings. “We got down in the second quarter and then we went in there and had a little talk. We came back out and said, ‘We’re not losing this.’ We pushed ourselves. We worked as a team. We just went hard.”
Shade (1-1) was led by sophomore Jenna Muha’s 13 points and 11 rebounds, and seven points and six boards by Rapsky.
“We played (Monday) night,” Shade coach Mark Satkovich said. “We’ve not had a lot of conditioning. We had a trip to Turkeyfoot, but that’s not an excuse. Our processes just didn’t click tonight. We didn’t do the things we needed to do.
“Once it started rolling, they started to get on a roll and they did a nice job of it. We just had a hard time catching up at that point.”
Shanksville junior Allie Zeigler hit a pair of 3-pointers to give the Vikings an 8-0 lead with 4:47 left in the first quarter. Josie Snyder, who finished with 16 points and 10 boards, converted a conventional three-point play to make it 13-0. Rylee Snyder made a basket inside with 4.3 seconds on the clock to wrap up a 15-0 opening quarter.
“We’ve been talking about our mental toughness,” Shanksville coach Robert Snyder said. “I thought they did a good job.”
Muha had seven points and five rebounds, and Rapsky scored four points as the Panthers posted an 11-4 second-quarter margin to close within 19-11 at halftime.
Rapsky’s 3-pointer made it 19-14, but Rylee Snyder had 13 points and five rebounds in the third quarter, as the Vikings outscored the Panthers 17-4 to lead 36-15.
“The second quarter we started to settle down a little bit and started to do the things we know how to do,” Satkovich said. “We came out and hit a 3 at the beginning of the third quarter. Down by five. (Then) we just ran into a buzz saw.
“They didn’t miss and we just didn’t hit.”
Josie Snyder and Muha traded late 3-pointers to set the final.
“One of our priorities was we wanted to key on Taylor (Rapsky) and Jenna (Muha),” said Coach Snyder, who is Josie’s father and Rylee’s uncle. “The start of each half, the first quarter and third quarter, I thought they did an excellent job. They were very attentive of the details we asked them to do, and when they do that they’re very efficient.”
Each player was permitted to have two guests/parents attend the game due to COVID-19 pandemic guidelines. Shade only has eight players, and Shanksville, seven, so the crowd included approximately 30 fans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.