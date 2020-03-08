The Shanksville-Stonycreek girls’ basketball team dominated in all phases of the game Saturday afternoon as the Vikings advanced to the second round of the PIAA Class A tournament with a convincing 58-27 victory over Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh at the Pitt-Johnstown Sports Center.
A balanced offensive effort by the District 5 champion Vikings (24-4) saw three players reach double digits en route to a commanding 40-12 halftime edge, while a stifling defensive performance limited the District 7 fifth-place Crusaders (10-13) to just six field goals over the final three quarters.
“I was happy with our performance at both ends,” said Vikings coach Cory Crognale, whose squad will face District 10 champion Kennedy Catholic on Wednesday at a site and time to be determined.
“Our defense locked them up, and our offense showed good composure and was able to adjust to their defensive switches.”
Senior guard Hannah Platt hit five 3-pointers and poured in a game-high 28 points.
“Hannah played her best game of the year,” said Crognale. “She stepped up and hit some big shots and played really good defense.”
Josie Snyder added 14 points for the Vikings, while Rylee Snyder finished with 12.
“This was the first state playoff game in our school’s history,” said Aquinas Academy coach Chris Lebakken.
“The girls were excited, but that also led to us being a little jittery and nervous.
“Shanksville is a very good team, and once they started hitting shots and opening up a lead, that brought our confidence down.”
The Crusaders took a brief 5-4 lead on Laura Richthammer’s 3-pointer, but after Josie Snyder answered for the Vikings with a triple of her own, Shanksville-Stonycreek never trailed again.
The Vikings closed the first quarter on a 17-4 run keyed by 3-pointers from Platt and Allie Ziegler to build a 21-9 lead, and Shanksville-Stonycreek’s defense then proceeded to hold Aquinas Academy to just one field goal in the second quarter.
Rylee Snyder scored seven straight Viking points early in the period, while Platt hit two 3-pointers and closed the quarter with eight unanswered points to help Shanksville-Stonycreek build what proved to be an insurmountable 28-point margin at the break.
“I don’t think Shanksville missed a shot in the second quarter,” Lebakken said.
Shanksville-Stonycreek’s aggressive defense kept the Crusaders from mounting any sort of comeback attempt.
“Defense has been our bread and butter all year, and we were able to bring the intensity on that side of the ball tonight,” Crognale said.
The Vikings led 50-21 after three and cruised down the stretch to seal the victory.
