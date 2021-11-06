HERSHEY – Lauren Shaffer had a long, complicated history with Hershey’s Parkview Course, but she soaked in her brightest and best moment Saturday when she raced to a Class 1A second-place finish under the mid-morning sun at the PIAA Championships.
“I was so happy,” she said. “Just to cross that line was the best feeling ever.”
After a second-place finish in Hershey as a freshman, Shaffer passed out on the course in each of the last two years. As a senior, she wanted to change the narrative.
“It was really about building my confidence up,” she said, “because my confidence was low. Even coming into this race, it was like, ‘I don’t want to end up in the hospital.’ That’s all I was thinking But now that I finally did it, knowing that all of that paid off in the season to gain that confidence.”
Chestnut Ridge’s Calen Bollman added a fourth-place finish in the Class 1A boys race, and the Central Cambria girls raced to a second-place finish as a team in Class 2A, highlighting Saturday’s local performances.
Shaffer struck silver at 19:37.9, just behind Penns Valley’s Anna Stitzer, who took the title at 19:32.0.
“She ran a great race,” Shaffer said. “Kudos to her.”
Adjusting to her previous Parkview experiences, Shaffer avoided the urge to surge out of her starting lane, instead opting for a more-even six-minute mile pace before tackling the course’s notorious hills.
“I knew this back hill was going to be the worst part,” the Bucknell track and field/cross country commit said. “Because that’s what usually kills you for this finish. But I tried to gear it down a little bit on that hill so I had a kick at the end. I’m really happy with what I did today.”
Chestnut Ridge’s Ava Whysong also medaled in the race, finishing 16th at 20:40.5.
Unlike Shaffer, Bollman went out faster than he planned in the Class 1A boys race.
“I didn’t want to go out too fast,” he said. “Unfortunately, I did. But I regrouped.”
Bollman entered the season hoping for a top-10 finish.
“As the season progressed,” he said, “and I saw my potential, I wanted gold.”
Bollman pushed his way to the front of the pack, finishing behind Palisades’ Thomas Smigo (16:31.1), Riverside’s Ty Fluharty (16:39.5) and Jenkintown’s Oliver Michell (16:43.2).
“I felt like a lot of the work I did over the summer really paid off,” he said. “I’m just going to have to work harder next year.”
For the second straight year, the Red Devil girls finished second as a team in Class 2A.
“It feels amazing,” said Annaliese Niebauer, who led the charge with a 12th-place finish (19:52.9) and an individual medal. “We’ve all been working pretty hard up to this point. To see it pay off is pretty good.”
Adding to the junior’s performance in the team scoring were Morgan Brandis (30th, 20:27.2), Stella Kuntz (38th, 20:39.2), Alaina Sheehan (21:01.1) and Faith Wilson (92nd, 21:32.5).
Westmont Hilltop’s Julia Dill and Forest Hills’ Delaney Dumm also picked up individual medals, finishing 22nd (20:11.7) and 23rd (20:15.0), respectively.
“We have a bunch of new people coming up,” Niebauer said. “They’re just working their butts off and putting in the effort. It’s awesome to run alongside these people because we’re all driven, and it just creates this awesome atmosphere of hard work and determination to be our best.”
Montour took the team title with 84 points to the Red Devils’ 97.
Central Cambria’s Aiden Lechleitner added a 17th-place medal in the 2A boys race, finishing in 17:02.9.
