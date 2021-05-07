WINDBER – Portage Area High School junior Lauren Shaffer took the baton with the Mustangs holding a steady lead, as she anchored the 1600-meter relay squad on a chilly and wet Friday afternoon at Windber Stadium.
Shaffer did what she does best on the track. She finished the relay in front of the girls’ field, completing a three-win performance in the West Central Coaches Association Invitational.
The Mustangs relay team of Cami Burkett, Megan Semanchik, Jenna Burkett and Shaffer unofficially won in 4:23.
“I was really excited for today because I haven’t had an invite since the Appalachian Invitational two or three weeks ago,” said Shaffer, one of the region’s top runners in both track and cross country. “That long break, especially when you have a shutdown, that really gets you mentally.
“You just have to push through and keep running on your own. Today, I wasn’t sure if I was going to do the 400 or the 1600. I decided on the 400 because I want to get my time down.”
Shaffer also won the 400-meter dash (1:00.88) and 800 (2:23.45).
The Mustangs were a top contender with Everett to claim the girls team title.
But meet officials said a computer glitch midway through the 13-school meet prevented organizers from officially tabulating many of the late events or determine the team champions in the boys and girls fields.
Soon after the 1600 relay concluded, the official statistician said team results might not be available until Saturday. A combined 13 events in boys and girls competition were completed on the track and in the field, but had not been officially tabulated.
That didn’t diminish a big day by Shaffer and the Mustangs girls.
Portage coach Lance Hudak isn’t surprised by this group’s performance, especially Shaffer’s.
Hudak also is the successful Mustangs girls basketball coach. He cited an offbeat incident last week to illustrate just how dedicated Shaffer is to her craft.
Five of the Mustangs play on an AAU basketball team coached by Hudak. Last weekend, the team played a doubleheader in the Harrisburg area. A lengthy break in between games meant players had to find ways to occupy their time.
“Lauren plays on the Flood City Lightning AAU team in basketball, along with four of my other Portage girls,” Hudak said. “We had a 1:25 start our first game.
“Most of the other girls were eating and hanging out (in between games). I get a text from Lauren. It said, ‘I just ran the course at Parkview.’ They went to Hershey, her mom and dad, and she ran Parkview.”
Parkview is a cross country course.
“The last stretch of Parkview, she started screaming,” Hudak said. “Her dad comes running. A coyote started chasing her.
“She must have ran past a den. The mother came out and was showing its teeth and chasing after her.”
The animal was chased away, and Shaffer emerged from the frightening incident unharmed.
“I guess if there is anyone who could outrun it,” said Hudak, without finishing the sentence.
“Then on Sunday, driving home on the Turnpike after we lost on Sunday afternoon, she sends another text, ‘I’m at Shippensburg. Ran a quick mile.’ That’s the kind of kid she is,” her coach added.
Shade’s Mary Hostetter was a double winner in the official results, placing first in the 100-meter dash (13.20) and 200 (27.46).
Northern Cambria’s Regan Sheredy won two official events in the shot put (36-5) and discus (98-5).
Portage also had an official winner as Alex Chobany placed first in the 3200 (12:53.43).
Maddy Hudak unofficially won the javelin (112-9), a personal best, her father and coach said.
In the boys meet, host Windber, Bellwood-Antis and Northern Bedford all were in contention in the team race prior to the computer malfunction.
Windber’s Nick Vasas won the 110-meter hurdles (16.66) and 300-meter hurdles (41.17) in events officially scored.
“I was definitely happy with this meet,” Vasas said. “I PR-ed for the season in both events, which was really nice to finally get back up there.
“I think I’m starting to peak at the right time.
“I had some technical issues,” Vasas added. “I was using my wrong foot in the 300s, and the 110s, I almost tripped at the end. It was really nice to come out on a day like this and post PRs.”
Vasas said the weather created a challenge for all the athletes.
“For the 110s, it was pouring (rain),” Vasas said.
“For 300s, we got a little bit of a break. I just try to zone it out and focus on my event and really push through every single obstacle that’s in the way.”
Vasas hopes the Ramblers emerge atop the field when the official results are tabulated.
“We have a great team this year,” Vasas said.
“We’re very well-rounded in every single event.”
Area boys who won officially scored events included Conemaugh Township’s Ethan Black in the 100 (11.35) and Portage’s Demetri Miller in the triple jump (42-11/2).
