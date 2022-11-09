CAIRNBROOK, Pa. – While Shade High School senior Jenna Muha’s list of athletic accomplishments is quite long and distinguished in three sports, the all-state performer always preferred basketball above the rest.
Her first love of basketball helped lure Muha to Frostburg State University, where she signed her National Letter of Intent surrounded by family and coaches on Wednesday evening.
“The coaches there. It’s a great environment,” Muha explained her decision to attend Frostburg State, located in Frostburg, Maryland.
“She’s (coach Jenna Eckleberry) been following me for a couple years now. Her dedication, hard work and effort towards me, she’s been giving me every opportunity. The coaching staff there is great. The education there is great. It’s not too close to home, but not too far away so that just makes it a great choice.”
Muha, a two-time Somerset County first-team selection in basketball, has helped the Panthers advance to the PIAA tournament in basketball, softball and volleyball over her career.
The 6-foot-1 forward enters her senior season in basketball with 1,497 points, 990 rebounds, 253 steals, 174 assists and 153 blocks. Muha was named to the 2021-22 Class 1A all-state first team after averaging 27.2 points, 14.8 rebounds, 4.2 steals, 2.5 assists and 2.4 blocks per game for the Panthers. The versatile Muha earned a spot on the 2020-21 Class 1A all-state third team.
In volleyball, the three-time District 5 and Somerset County first-team selection compiled 1,443 kills, the most in Shade history, over four seasons. The three-time WestPAC pick netted 568 kills, 259 digs, 105 blocks and 46 aces in 2022.
Muha has also hit .305 with eight doubles, four triples and two home runs over her two years on the softball team after the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While her athletic prowess could translate in other sports at the next level, basketball has remained No. 1 in her heart. Her father Andy coached the girls basketball program for 14 seasons up until 2020.
“Basketball has always been my favorite,” Jenna Muha said.
“It always has, it always will be. Volleyball has been a very close second, but basketball has just been there my whole life. I’ve grown up in the gym with my siblings and my dad.
I’ve just been around it so much.”
Frostburg State is a member of the Mountain East Conference. The Bobcats went 5-23 in 2021-22 during their third season at the Division II level.
Muha, who also played for the Central Pa. Dynamite, Blue Thunder and Flood City Lightning over her career, will major in sports management.
“Her work ethic is like no one else I’ve ever coached,” Shade basketball coach Mark Satkovich said. “She is devoted 24 hours a day. When she gets on the court, it’s 100% from the moment she crosses that the line until the moment she comes back off that line.
“There is no question on how much she is embedded into the game.
“It’s a joy to watch her play. She deserves everything that she has accomplished.”
In an age where specialization has taken over the youth sports scene, playing and excelling in three sports is something Muha took pride in over her career.
“Each sport uses different muscles and you have different movements,” Muha said.
“In basketball, you run a lot and you use your whole body. In softball, you use your hips, legs and arms. I feel like using all the different muscles has helped me become less likely to get injured.
“That has helped me build natural strength.”
Muha is the daughter of Andy and Maxine Muha.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
