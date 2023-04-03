Shade senior Jenna Muha earned her second Somerset County MVP award of the school year when she recently netted the basketball accolade.
In the fall, Muha was named county MVP in volleyball after becoming the school’s all-time leader in kills (1,443).
The Frostburg State basketball signee averaged 31.6 points, 16.5 rebounds, 4.1 steals, 3.6 assists and 2.7 blocks per game this past season to lead the Panthers to a 17-11 record and their first PIAA playoff victory since 2014.
Muha compiled 852 points and 445 rebounds in 2022-23 as she became the all-time leading scorer in District 5 and Somerset County history this year. She tallied 2,349 points and 1,435 boards over her career.
Joining Muha on the first team were Berlin Brothersvalley seniors Jenny Countryman and Gracyn Sechler, Conemaugh Township senior Mya Poznanski and Windber senior Lexie James. Poznanski and Sechler each surpassed 1,000-career points this season.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Rachel Prosser and Windber’s Cory Pavlosky were voted co-coaches of the year. The Mountaineers went 22-6 and advanced to the PIAA semifinals after securing District 5 Class 1A gold. Windber produced a 20-7 mark and won WestPAC and District 5 Class 2A titles.
Meyersdale junior Zoe Hetz, North Star senior Grace Metz, Turkeyfoot Valley senior Ava Hair and Windber senior Rylee Ott and freshman Kaylie Gaye were selected to the second team.
Conemaugh Township junior Jenna Brenneman and sophomore Ava Byer, North Star junior Abby Barnick, Rockwood junior Mollie Wheatley and Windber senior Harmony Jablon secured spots on honorable mention.
