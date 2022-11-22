SOMERSET, Pa. – Shade senior Jenna Muha was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Conemaugh Township’s Laura Swank earned Coach of the Year honors at Sunday’s Somerset County Volleyball Coaches Association all-star banquet.
Muha, Shade’s all-time kills leader with 1,443, totaled 568 kills, 259 digs, 105 blocks and 46 aces for the Panthers in 2022. Muha compiled 13 or more kills in every match and provided 12 double-doubles and one triple-double this past season.
Swank led the Indians to their first WestPAC title and second District 5 crown. Conemaugh Township finished 22-2 and advanced to the PIAA Class 1A quarterfinals for the first time in program history.
The first team included Berlin Brothersvalley’s Lynndee Ickes, Conemaugh Township’s Alison Matera, Hannah Sodano and Hannah Swank; North Star’s Anna Grandas; and Shade’s Deborah Bozovich and Muha.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Jennifer Countryman and Regan Lauer; Conemaugh Township’s Kendra Huber; Meyersdale’s Zoe Hetz; North Star’s Suzy Walker; and Shade’s Jadeyn Gross were named to the second team.
Listed on honorable mention were Berlin Brothersvalley’s Alexis Fairman, Lana Fairman and Peyton Grenke; Conemaugh Township’s Ava Byer and Brianna Shetler; Meyersdale’s Emily Broadwater and Regan Gindlesperger; North Star’s Caliya Shroyer and Savannah Walker; Rockwood’s Carissa Pletcher, Ireland Reilly and Brooke Snyder; Salisbury-Elk Lick’s Grace Robertson; Shade’s Kori Boozer; and Windber’s Meleiah Dusack and Skylee Miller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.