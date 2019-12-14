Shade captured its second straight title at the 42nd annual Mountain Cat Tournament on Saturday night with a convincing 68-47 victory over WestPAC rival Windber.
Vince Fyock led the way for the Panthers with a game-high 31 points and 15 rebounds, and adding five assists, as Shade remained unbeaten (4-0).
Panthers teammates Kaden Koleszarik and Dylan Charlton also scored in double figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Tyler Valine added nine points and five rebounds for the Cairnbrook squad.
Windber was led by 13 points from Keith Charney while Caden Dusack had 11 and Chase Vargo, 10. Charney and Vargo chipped in seven rebounds apiece while Kobe Charney had eight pwoints and five assists.
Shade outscored the Ramblers in all four quarters, tearing out to a 15-9 lead after one and a halftime advantage of 30-19. The Panthers outscored Windber 38-28 in the second half.
Consolation
Five Bishop McCort players scored in double figures led by 20 points from Grant Jeanjaquet, as the Crimson Crushers topped Tussey Mountain 81-70.
Sam Newcomer supplied 12 points and Zach Ramach had 11 for Bishop McCort, which also got 10 points each from Mason Nash and Alec Lovejoy. Brendon Bair had eight rebounds and seven steals for the Crimson Crushers (2-2).
Matthew Leonard led the Titans (2-2) with 26 points while Devin Swop contributed 20 points and Chad Morningstar had 12 points and a game-high 17 rebounds.
Tussey Mountain led 16-14 after the first quarter and had a 33-31 edge at the half. Bishop McCort exploded for a 26-12 advantage in the third to take a lead the Crimson Crushers would never relinquish.
