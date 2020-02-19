CAIRNBROOK – Morgan Zimmerman scored 17 points, while teammate Jenna Muha poured in 16 to lead the Shade Panthers 57-26 victory over the visiting Rockwood Rockets in the District 5 Class A quarterfinals.
Shade got back to back 3-pointers from Katie Cook and Abby Putnick to open its attack. After a putback by Zimmerman gave the Panthers an 8-0 lead, Rockwood’s Kaitlyn Wheatley hit a 3-pointer of her own to get the Rockets on the board.
Shade responded with another 8-0 run and then Wheatley hit her second 3-pointer of the game to try and ignite her teammates.
Cook hit a shot just before the buzzer to give Shade an 18-6 lead after one.
“Our game plan was to spread the floor tonight,” Shade coach Andy Muha said. “We did try to pound the ball inside because we had a distinct height advantage, but we kicked it out a lot tonight and the guards shot phenomenal.”
The second quarter was much more balanced by both teams, but it was Zimmerman leading the way both on the scoreboard and on the glass as she collected nine total rebounds in the game, and added five points in the quarter as Shade extended it’s lead to 30-15 at the half.
A 13-0 run by the Panthers to start the third was the dagger into Rockwood’s season as Shade held the Rockets off the board until 2:08 left in the quarter when Wheatley finally stopped the drought, cutting the Shade lead to 43-17.
Shade began to make substitutions to rest the starters while carrying a 47-18 lead into the final quarter.
“Normally we don’t shoot as well as we do tonight, but in both the first and third quarter we almost couldn’t miss,” Zimmerman said.
“We have been working really hard at practice on it and it definitely helped us out tonight.”
The fourth quarter was a chance for both teams to give their seniors a round of applause as they exited the game. Shade advances to play Tussey Mountain 71-15 winners over Johnstown Christian at Chestnut Ridge on Tuesday.
“We worked really hard this week,” Shade’s Jenna Muha said. “We wanted to come out here and play well for our two seniors who played their last game on this floor.”
Rockwood coach Butch Hay wanted to make sure to add something about his team as their season came to an end.
“Our season was we had Kaitlyn Wheatley come onto the team and she bought into the team, and they bought into her,” Hay said. “I told the girls in the locker room the 2019-2020 season ends now, but your story continues to write. They love each other and this is the first season we did not have I in team, and I’m proud of them all.”
