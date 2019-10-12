Shade’s explosive offense had too many weapons for Ferndale to handle Saturday afternoon as the Panthers scored on six consecutive first-half possessions to build a commanding lead and roll to a 42-19 victory over the Yellow Jackets.
The Panthers (5-3) won their third straight thanks to an all-around offensive effort that produced 300 of their 382 total yards in the first half and built a 36-7 advantage at the break. Braden Adams completed 6 of 8 passes for 121 yards and two scores, while rushing for a pair of touchdowns. Kaden Koleszarik also threw two scoring passes and added a 55-yard touchdown reception. Seven Panther ballcarriers combined for 221 rushing yards, led by Vince Fyock with 98, and six different Shade receivers caught passes.
“That was as good as we’ve clicked offensively this year,” said Panther coach Don Fyfe, whose team also clinched a District 5-A playoff berth. “We had good focus on what we needed to do today to win, and we went out and executed well.”
Ferndale slipped to 2-6, and the Yellow Jackets were hampered by the loss of two offensive mainstays, Noah Korenoski and Tajahi Thomas, who were both out with injuries.
“It’s tough when you don’t have two of your studs, but we can’t make excuses,” said Yellow Jackets coach Shawn Furfari, whose squad was held to 157 total yards. “Shade is so hard to match up with defensively. You can take away one or two of their guys, but not all of them.”
Adams accounted for the first two Panther scores. The sophomore quarterback capped off a seven-play opening drive with an 11-yard touchdown run, and he followed that with a 27-yard scoring pass to Tyler Valine. Valine added the two-point conversion run for a 14-0 lead at the 6:25 mark of the first quarter.
Ferndale then got back into the game, as a drive that was kept alive by a Shade personal foul penalty was finished by Loghan Furfari’s 46-yard touchdown pass to Chance Kelly. Justin Mitchell’s PAT pulled the Yellow Jackets within seven heading into the second quarter.
Shade subsequently broke the contest open with three unanswered touchdowns before halftime. Adams’ second scoring run, a 19-yarder, followed by Valine’s conversion run made it 22-7.
Koleszarik then came in at quarterback on the ensuing Panthers’ possession, with Adams switching to receiver. A 29-yard Adams reception set up Koleszarik’s 3-yard touchdown strike to Dylan Charlton, and when Koleszarik went back to receiver on the next series, Adams hit him in stride for a 55-yard score.
The Panthers triggered the mercy-rule running clock with a 10-play touchdown drive to open the third quarter, which was finished by Koleszarik’s 8-yard scoring pass to Liam Mincek.
Ferndale tacked on a pair of touchdowns on both of their second-half possessions. Braedon Wagner found the end zone from 3 yards out late in the third, and Alex Barrett plowed in from the 1 late in the fourth to set the eventual final.
Shade will host Windber on Friday, while Ferndale travels to Conemaugh Township.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.