Shade won its second straight tournament title on Saturday night at the 42nd annual Mountain Cat Tournament held at the Pitt-Johnstown Sports Center.
Fueled by 31 points, 15 rebounds and five assists from junior Vince Fyock, the Panthers (4-0) defeated WestPAC rival Windber 68-47 in the championship. Fyock earned MVP honors and also topped the 1,000-point scoring mark during the game. He needed 23 points to hit the milestone.
Panthers teammates Kaden Koleszarik (13 points) and Tyler Valine (nine points, five rebounds) were selected to the all-tournament team along with Windber’s Keith Charney, Bishop McCort’s Grant Jeanjaquet and Tussey Mountain’s Matthew Leonard.
The Crimson Crushers downed Tussey Mountain 81-70 in the consolation game.
In the girls game, Tussey Mountain edged Bishop McCort 54-51.
