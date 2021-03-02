Vince Fyock noticed a teammate on the Shade Panthers bench, holding a hand above his head with three fingers outstretched.
The prolific-scoring senior guard understood the message as the third quarter wound down in a regular-season boys basketball game against visiting North Star on Monday.
“Lucas Haynes was on the bench. He held up three fingers,” Vince Fyock said after a Tuesday afternoon practice in Cairnbrook. “I passed to Kaden Koleszarik for his 1,000th point (on Feb. 5). This time, I was down the other end of the court, and he threw it up to me. It was tipped. I shot a corner 3 for exactly 2,000.”
Fyock finished a 69-52 victory with 36 points, the exact total he needed to join the prestigious 2,000-point club. A four-year starter, Fyock has more than 450 points this season for 13-6 Shade, averaging 24 points a game.
Last season, Fyock earned second-team all-state honors after averaging 21 points a game on a 25-4 Panthers team that advanced into the second round of the PIAA Tournament.
He also was an all-state wide receiver in football at Shade.
“He’s a tremendous athlete and that helped him,” Shade coach Wade Fyock said of his nephew. “He was physically ready and confident enough to contribute in a big way even as a freshman.
“He never really had a year of waiting for him to show up. He was ready to go as a freshman. He’s obviously gotten a lot better over the years.”
Vince Fyock has achieved the 2,000-point milestone despite playing through a knee injury, Wade Fyock said.
Over the years, family and teammates pushed him to improve his game. His cousin Ryan Fyock was a 1,000-point scorer and two-time all-state selection at Shade. Vince’s brother Aaron nearly reached the 1,000-point milestone with the Panthers.
“My family is the thing that motivated me to do it,” Vince Fyock said. “Growing up, my uncle’s house was right above mine. I’d go up there and shoot. I’d play basketball with my brother. Growing up, it’s all I wanted to do. I knew I could do it.”
Vince Fyock plans to attend Pitt-Johnstown and major in nursing. At this point, he said, college basketball isn’t in his future, though Fyock didn’t entirely rule out the possibility.
Of more immediate concern is second-seeded Shade’s game against third-seeded Turkeyfoot Valley in the District 5 Class 1A playoffs at 7 p.m. Thursday. The winner gets top-seeded Berlin Brothersvalley in the district title match on March 10.
“The main goal is a district championship,” Vince Fyock said. “We know this year only one team is allowed (to advance out of the district bracket).”
Regardless of when the Panthers’ season concludes, Vince Fyock will have made history.
“Now that we’re nearing the end of his career, it has hit home what he’s meant to the program over the last four years and what we’ll miss without him,” Wade Fyock said.
Former Shade girls basketball player Emma Spinelli, a Pitt-Johnstown player, tallied 2,067 points for the Panthers.
According to PAHoops.org, Somerset County players previously to reach 2,000 career points included: Berlin Brothersvalley’s Travis Eisentrout (2,824, 1998-01); Conemaugh Township’s Paul Byer (2,505, 1996-00); Conemaugh Township’s Andy Byer (2,360, 2001-05); Shanksville-Stonycreek’s Owen Long (2,357, 1967-71); and Shanksville-Stonycreek’s Jeff Berkey (2,118, 2003-06).
