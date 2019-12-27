Vince Fyock only is a junior on the Shade High School football team, but coach Don Fyfe has become accustomed to the versatile playmaker delivering in big moments.
A three-year starter, Fyock was named a Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class A All-State selection at wide receiver. The all-state team was announced on Friday.
“It’s very deserving. He had a terrific year, not just offensively but also defensively,” Fyfe said. “He was our leader. He made unbelievable plays.”
Fyock ranked second in The Tribune-Democrat coverage area with 1,080 receiving yards on 56 catches, an average of 19.3 yards per catch. He had 10 receiving touchdowns.
“It means a lot to me. As long as I could remember I wanted to be known as one of the better players in the sport around here,” Fyock said. “Being recognized and to make the state team is pretty cool.
“My teammates and my coach were the main reasons for this success. They always push me. My parents, especially, were big reasons for this. My mom and dad pushed me.”
Also a running threat out of the quarterback spot or in the backfield, Fyock rushed for 594 yards on 86 carries, an average of 6.9 a run. He had eight rushing TDs.
“It didn’t matter who the competition was,” Fyfe said.
“He had some of his better games against some of our better competition. He really stepped up in the playoff game (against Tussey Mountain) and had a great game. They were double-teaming him. We were fortunate he made some big plays or that game would have been ugly. He made some great catches and we kept the game as close as we could (48-20).”
Fyock made five receptions for 153 yards and three touchdowns in the 5-A setback to the Titans.
He had 11 catches for 170 yards in a loss to Homer-Center in the WestPAC-Heritage Conference crossover. Fyock’s biggest outing as a receiver this season included nine catches for 330 yards and three TDs in a 45-0 win over Conemaugh Township on Sept. 27.
“He’s such a gifted athlete,” Fyfe said. “He’s flexible. He has soft hands for a receiver. He doesn’t drop many balls. He makes some unbelievable one-handed catches that will amaze you.
“He has elusiveness.”
At outside linebacker, Fyock made 76 solo stops and had 120 tackles with three picks.
One season removed from a record-breaking year that was the best in Shade football history, the 2019 Panthers went 5-6.
“The season was kind of disappointing but it also was a learning experience,” Fyock said. “We had a lot of younger players. We had lost a lot of players from the previous season. We’re looking forward to next year. We hope to do better than we did this past year.”
Fyock also is a key player on the Panthers boys basketball team coached by his uncle Wade Fyock.
On Friday, Vince Fyock had 12 points in Shade’s 56-38 win over Everett in the first round of the Windber Rotary Tournament.
“I’m looking forward to this year in basketball,” said Vince Fyock, who will be part of the Panthers’ championship game appearance at the Windber Rotary on Saturday. “Our goal is to take the team to the state playoffs.”
Such an approach doesn’t surprise Fyfe.
“He’s a pleasure to coach, a good kid who never gives you a problem,” Fyfe said.
Fyock was the only player from the coverage area named to the Pennsylvania Writers All-State Team in either Class A, AAA or AAAAA.
The all-state teams in Class AA, AAAA and AAAAAA will be announced on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.