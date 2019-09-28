CAIRNBROOK – Braden Adams passed for 469 yards and four touchdowns, while teammate Vince Fyock added 334 yards receiving along with 52 yards on the ground with four touchdowns of his own to lead the Shade Panthers over the rival Conemaugh Township Indians 45-0.
“I have to give all the credit to my receivers,” said Adams.
“Vince is one of our best receivers and if they are playing bump on him, that’s who I am going to look for, and he made the plays.”
“After our loss last week, Coach Fyfe gave us the hardest practice I have ever had in my whole entire life,” added Fyock. “When we run the fade, I just try and get the ball, make a man miss and score.”
Adams started off with a big defensive play, as he recovered a Tanner Shirley fumble of a catch and run to set the Panthers offense up at their own 30-yard line.
It took only one play for Adams to find Fyock for the 70-yard touchdown giving Shade the early 6-0 lead.
The Indians followed with a nice drive of their own, featuring lots of Seth Rosey who carried the ball eight times, but the Indians field goal attempt was blocked keeping Conemaugh Township off the board.
After both teams turned the ball over on their next possessions, it was Adams finding a streaking Fyock down the right sideline for a 76-yard touchdown pass making it 12-0 with only seconds left in the opening quarter.
The Indians next drive ended quickly when Jackson Byer’s pass was picked off by Tyler Valine deep in the Panthers territory to end the threat.
Once again it was Adams finding Fyock for the third time in the opening half for a long score from 31 yards out making it 18-0 in the opening minutes of the second quarter. Fyock had seven receptions for 300 yards receiving in the first half.
“He is a pretty special player,” Indians coach Tony Penna Jr. said. “If he gets behind you, he’s dangerous. He comes as advertised. The more plays you give Shade, something bad is going to happen.”
On the next Panthers possession, Adams went to the air again, this time finding Valine from 34 yards out for the touchdown making it 24-0 at the half.
Coming out for the third quarter the Indians defense stood tall, forcing a turnover on downs deep in Indian territory.
The Indians began to move the ball, but it was Fyock stepping in front of a Byer pass to end the threat.
After Shade went three and out, the Indians began moving the ball again, but this time Byer was picked off by Valine and the Panthers shutout continued.
Shade was able to get something going on its first possession of the fourth quarter, with Valine capping it off with a 23-yard scamper down the sideline making it a 31-0 game.
The Indians had disaster strike again on their next drive, when Tyler Poznanski was stripped by Shade’s Hunter Musser, and the ball bounced into the hands of Josh Lawson, who returned it to just shy of the score for the Panthers.
Fyock, running the wildcat offense, finished it off from the three yards for his fourth touchdown of the game and the 38-0 lead.
In the game’s final minutes, the Panthers added their longest score of the night when Lawson went untouched for the 85-yard touchdown run to set the final.
“It was an early 2000 practice earlier this week,” Panthers coach Don Fyfe said. “We really tackled well tonight. This shutout for our defense started on Tuesday as we hit hard this week, and that intensity showed tonight.”
