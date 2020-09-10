Vinny Fyock loves to catch a short pass, make a man miss and create a big play for his Shade Panthers.
An all-state pick last year as a junior, he also loves to line up in the wildcat offense, take a direct snap and look for open space.
And he’s a force on defense, where he’s credited with 357 total tackles for his career.
As good as he is on the football field, he might be even better on the basketball court, where he topped the 1,000-point milestone early in his junior season.
“Vince is that kid that can do just about anything,” Shade football coach Don Fyfe said. “He can run, he can catch. He’s not very big but he’s a really physical kid. He likes to block. He’s an all-around football player – an all-around athlete.”
Despite a slow start last year – he had just one catch in the opener, when the Panthers were using a run-based offense – Fyock finished with 56 catches for 1,080 yards and 10 touchdowns. Fyfe knows that Fyock is a special athlete and finds ways to get the ball in his hands, whether that’s on a jet sweep from his slot receiver position or running the wildcat offense.
“We try to get him to the outside,” Fyfe said. “He’s going to touch the ball 20 or 30 times a game for us to be successful.”
That’s just fine with Fyock.
“Most of the time, I can make the first guy miss,” the 6-foot, 170-pounder said. “If I get a block, that’s one guy, and if I can make the next guy miss, I can get some yards. That’s the plan. I go 110% every play.”
Heading into his senior season, Fyock has 131 career catches for 2,202 yards and 24 touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 854 yards and 10 scores.
“I think, offensively, his ability to make something happen, to catch a little swing pass and go the distance for a touchdown – that’s what sets him apart from a lot of people,” Fyfe said.
After a solid freshman season, Fyock made a name for himself during his sophomore year with 46 receptions for 795 yards and 11 touchdowns. That team, powered by Brady Fyfe at quarterback and Dawson Snyder at receiver, went unbeaten in the WestPAC and won 11 games.
Snyder, who now plays for Division I FCS St. Francis University, served as a mentor for Fyock.
“Dawson Snyder was the main guy,” Fyock said of his role model. “He was a super wide receiver. He was my leader.”
Now, Fyock will be called on to fill more of a leadership role as the Panthers look to build on last year’s 5-6 record.
“He’s not the rah-rah guy but he’ll lead by example,” Coach Fyfe said. “He practices hard. The younger guys coming up have seen him. They’re always looking at him.”
Brady Fyfe and Snyder were two of the best players to wear a Shade uniform, and Fyock can cement his place alongside them this season.
“Athletically, he’s right up there with those guys,” Coach Fyfe said. “Vinny can do anything. He can do anything you ask him to do. He’s right there with Dawson and Brady.”
