Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Snow during the morning will taper to snow showers and gusty winds during the afternoon. High 36F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low near 25F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.