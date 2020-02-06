BERLIN – Kaden Koleszarik led all scorers with 21 points and the Shade Panthers outscored Berlin Brothersvalley by 14 points in the fourth quarter to come from behind and knock off the previously unbeaten Mountaineers 55-48 to take control of the WestPAC South Division in the process.
“They got us in the first game, and we were not going to go down without a fight,” said Shade’s Koleszarik. “It is a hard court to play on and playing a team like this gives us confidence if we have to see them again.”
Shade coach Wade Fyock discussed the late momentum swing.
“I told them going into the fourth there is no such thing as a 7-point shot,” Fyock said. “We had not done a good job of protecting the ball and this is such a hard court to play on. When you play a quality defensive team like Berlin, you have to show the ability to score in bunches and we needed that late run there.”
The game started off with Shade scoring the first five points of the game, before Berlin settled down in front of the standing room only senior night crowd to close the gap to one after a 3-pointer by Will Spochart made it a 9-8 with just over two minutes left in the quarter. Koleszarik led all scorers in the quarter with seven points with the Panthers holding a 14-12 advantage after one.
In the second quarter Shade looked to be digging the same hole that hurt them in the first meeting as the fouls began to pile up sending starter Braden Adams to the bench, and Berlin took its first lead of the night with 1:10 left in the half after Colby Kosic hit a jumper making it 27-25 Berlin leading at the half.
The Mountaineers kept the man to man pressure on the Panthers in the third and after a Preston Foor 3-pointer Berlin looked to be pulling away holding a 41-32 lead with about 3 minutes left in the quarter.
That is when Shade began to claw back into it, matching Berlin basket for basket, and a Tyler Valine basket to close out the quarter made it 43-36 heading to the deciding fourth quarter.
In the fourth the Panthers seemed to outhustle the Mountaineers for loose balls, and Shade got hot from the outside with Koleszarik, Valine, and Dylan Charlton all hitting big 3-pointers and the Berlin lead had vanished trailing 49-47 with two minutes left.
Berlin was forced to foul, and Shade’s Vince Fyock had ice water in his veins as he hit all the clutch free throws to help set the final.
“I have a feeling we are going to see this team again down the road,” added coach Fyock. “This team doesn’t like to lose and that is a quality of a good team. We need to keep working and see where that takes us.”
Berlin coach Tanner Prosser talked about the Mountaineers first setback.
“We missed too many lay ups and we took some bad shots tonight. Give Shade’s tough defense credit," Prosser said. "They made us compete tonight. I hope our team takes a lot from this and sometimes you must lose to see your faults. I know our guys are not going to be satisfied and they will get back to work, learn from this and get better.”
